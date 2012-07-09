FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Managed money ups gold net longs, cuts copper shorts
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 9, 2012 / 7:47 PM / in 5 years

REFILE-Managed money ups gold net longs, cuts copper shorts

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - Hedge funds and money managers sharply boosted their net
long position in U.S. gold futures and options in the week up to July 3, after a
European deal to shore up banks and cut borrowing costs increased bullion's
investment appeal.
    They raised their net longs in gold by 24,118 to 108,278 lots in the period,
data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)'s Commitments of
Traders showed. The group also increased their net longs in silver by 3,700 to
just 6,588 contracts, while it trimmed its net short position in copper by
12,020 to 1,749 contracts.
 Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:
                                                                        
 FUTURES + OPTS    Managed             Swaps          Producer        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg
 Gold              108,278  24,117   -15,506  -13943  -152,775 -14,803
 Silver              6,588   3,700    14,368   -4026   -34,035  -2,027
 Copper             -1,749  12,021    43,946    2683   -22,603  -8,398
 
                     Other         NonReport              Open        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg
 Gold               28,958  -2,637    31,044   7,265   670,160  13,966
 Silver              5,132     120     7,947   2,232   158,881  -3,645
 Copper            -11,464  -8,389    -8,129   2,084   135,726 -10,743
 =====================================================================
 
 
 FUTURES ONLY      Managed             Swaps          Producer        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg
 Gold               96,219  18,724   -10,516 -10,228  -156,121 -12,249
 Silver              6,142   3,728    16,302  -3,379   -33,656  -1,964
 Copper             -1,754  12,015    43,946   2,683   -22,608  -8,403
 
                     Other         NonReport              Open        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg
 Gold               40,996  -4,128    29,422    7881   425,068  11,450
 Silver              3,564    -244     7,648    1859   122,128  -4,036
 Copper            -11,464  -8,389    -8,120    2094   135,682 -10,760
 =====================================================================
                                                                        
                        FUTURES + OPTS         FUTURES ONLY
 Gold                                                      
 Silver                                                    
 Copper                                                    
                                                                        
 Additional CFTC data can be found at          or             
 or the CFTC website at

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.