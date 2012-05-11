FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Funds News
May 11, 2012 / 7:50 PM / 5 years ago

Speculators sharply cut gold length by 20 pct-CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Money managers in gold futures and options slashed their
net long positions by 20 percent in the week ended May 8, as investors
aggressively unwound their bullish bets in the precious metal after a sharp
price pullback.	
    Speculators trimmed their length in gold by 23,564 contracts to 92,498
contracts, and they also cut silver and copper net longs, data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday.	
 Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:
                                                                               
 FUTURES + OPTS    Managed             Swaps          Producer        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg
 Gold               92,498 -23,563   -20,375   18065  -130,820  17,590
 Silver              7,159  -3,406    12,458    2968   -32,889   3,206
 Copper             15,456    -126    42,253   -1270   -35,039   1,850
 
                     Other         NonReport              Open        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg
 Gold               28,481  -2,833    30,217  -9,256   667,617  18,901
 Silver              7,336     208     5,936  -2,976   150,237   6,790
 Copper            -11,925    -250   -10,745    -205   144,652     352
 =====================================================================
 
 
 FUTURES ONLY      Managed             Swaps          Producer        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg
 Gold               90,372 -19,684   -17,758  10,798  -133,697  15,750
 Silver              5,903  -3,657    14,054   2,616   -31,953   3,228
 Copper             15,456    -109    42,253  -1,270   -35,012   1,863
 
                     Other         NonReport              Open        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg
 Gold               32,931   2,594    28,152   -9458   417,798   5,826
 Silver              6,660     636     5,336   -2823   113,549   2,687
 Copper            -11,925    -250   -10,772    -234   144,583     342
 =====================================================================
                                                                               
                        FUTURES + OPTS         FUTURES ONLY
 Gold                                                      
 Silver                                                    
 Copper                                                    
                                                                               
 Additional CFTC data can be found at          or             
 or the CFTC website at

