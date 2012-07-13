FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Managed money cuts gold, silver longs, ups copper shorts
July 13, 2012

Managed money cuts gold, silver longs, ups copper shorts

July 13 (Reuters) - Hedge funds and money managers cut their net long
position in U.S. gold futures and options in the week to July 10, as a price
decline prompted speculators to reduce their bullish bets.
    They trimmed their net longs in gold by 19,305 to 88,973 lots in the period,
data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)'s Commitments of
Traders showed. The group also decreased their net longs in silver by 789 to
5,799 contracts, while it boosted its net short position in copper by 3,064 to
4,813 contracts.
    
 Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:
                                                                         
 FUTURES + OPTS    Managed             Swaps          Producer        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg
 Gold               88,973 -19,305     2,106   17612  -149,345   3,430
 Silver              5,799    -789    16,634    2266   -32,535   1,500
 Copper             -4,813  -3,064    42,468   -1478   -23,084    -481
 
                     Other         NonReport              Open        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg
 Gold               29,808     850    28,457  -2,587   673,276   3,116
 Silver              4,574    -558     5,528  -2,419   162,246   3,365
 Copper             -5,551   5,913    -9,019    -890   134,149  -1,577
 =====================================================================
 
 
 FUTURES ONLY      Managed             Swaps          Producer        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg
 Gold               80,287 -15,932       799  11,315  -153,565   2,556
 Silver              5,343    -799    18,244   1,942   -32,351   1,305
 Copper             -4,814  -3,060    42,468  -1,478   -23,085    -477
 
                     Other         NonReport              Open        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg
 Gold               45,948   4,952    26,531   -2891   429,854   4,786
 Silver              3,439    -125     5,325   -2323   124,109   1,981
 Copper             -5,551   5,913    -9,018    -898   134,099  -1,583
 =====================================================================
                                                                         
                        FUTURES + OPTS         FUTURES ONLY
 Gold                                                      
 Silver                                                    
 Copper                                                    
                                                                         
 Additional CFTC data can be found at          or             
 or the CFTC website at

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
