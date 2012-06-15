FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Specs raise gold, silver longs, increase copper shorts
June 15, 2012 / 7:41 PM / in 5 years

REFILE-Specs raise gold, silver longs, increase copper shorts

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Money managers increased their net long position in gold
in the week to June 12, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
(CFTC) showed, after signs of the American economic recovery slowing fueled
speculation of a new round of U.S. monetary stimulus.	
    They boosted their net longs in gold by 1,258 to 99,684 lots. The group also
 added their net longs in silver by 764 to 7,312 contracts, while it increased
their net short position in copper by 171 to 13,346 contracts.	
 	
 Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:
                                                                         
 FUTURES + OPTS    Managed             Swaps          Producer        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg
 Gold               99,684   1,258   -27,137   -5175  -134,044   2,361
 Silver              7,312     763    14,154      70   -36,274  -1,567
 Copper            -13,346    -171    42,768   -1351   -18,367  -1,875
 
                     Other         NonReport              Open        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg
 Gold               33,238   2,241    28,259    -686   695,294  -8,823
 Silver              5,788    -930     9,020   1,663   166,586   5,737
 Copper             -1,612   1,850    -9,443   1,547   152,198  -4,169
 =====================================================================
 
 
 FUTURES ONLY      Managed             Swaps          Producer        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg
 Gold               87,873    -717   -19,598  -5,314  -139,192   2,646
 Silver              5,742     755    16,849     -68   -34,768  -1,326
 Copper            -13,339    -164    42,768  -1,351   -18,305  -1,875
 
                     Other         NonReport              Open        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg
 Gold               44,442   4,168    26,475    -783   412,244 -11,697
 Silver              3,867    -940     8,310    1579   122,080   5,271
 Copper             -1,613   1,849    -9,511    1541   152,084  -4,168
 =====================================================================
                                                                         
                        FUTURES + OPTS         FUTURES ONLY
 Gold                                                      
 Silver                                                    
 Copper                                                    
                                                                         
 Additional CFTC data can be found at          or             
 or the CFTC website at

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
