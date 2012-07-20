FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Managed money raises gold longs, trims copper shorts
#Funds News
July 20, 2012 / 7:46 PM / in 5 years

Managed money raises gold longs, trims copper shorts

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Hedge funds and money managers increased their net long
position in U.S. gold futures and options in the week to July 17, as a rise in
bullion prices prompted speculators to add bullish bets.
    They raised their net longs in gold by 3,991 to 92,964 lots in the period,
data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)'s Commitments of
Traders showed. The group decreased their net longs in silver by 967 to 4,831
contracts, while it cut its net short position in copper by 1,763 to 3,050
contracts.
 Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:
                                                                          
 FUTURES + OPTS    Managed             Swaps          Producer        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg
 Gold               92,964   3,991     2,258     152  -155,016  -5,671
 Silver              4,831    -968    16,303    -331   -32,826    -291
 Copper             -1,763   3,050    41,434   -1034   -24,739  -1,655
 
                     Other         NonReport              Open        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg
 Gold               27,970  -1,838    31,824   3,367   681,387   8,111
 Silver              4,008    -566     7,685   2,157   159,608  -2,638
 Copper             -6,524    -973    -8,408     611   138,148   3,999
 =====================================================================
 
 
 FUTURES ONLY      Managed             Swaps          Producer        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg
 Gold               81,356   1,069      -618  -1,417  -158,201  -4,636
 Silver              4,458    -885    17,544    -700   -32,679    -328
 Copper             -1,763   3,051    41,434  -1,034   -24,741  -1,656
 
                     Other         NonReport              Open        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg
 Gold               47,603   1,655    29,860    3329   431,317   1,463
 Silver              3,198    -241     7,479    2154   121,819  -2,290
 Copper             -6,524    -973    -8,406     612   138,098   3,999
 =====================================================================
                                                                          
                        FUTURES + OPTS         FUTURES ONLY
 Gold                                                      
 Silver                                                    
 Copper                                                    
                                                                          
 Additional CFTC data can be found at          or             
 or the CFTC website at

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
