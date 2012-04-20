Specs raise gold net longs, trim silver, copper-CFTC

April 20 (Reuters) - Money managers in gold futures and options increased their net long positions in week ended April 17, as increases in the metal's price attracted buying from momentum traders. Speculators raised their bullish gold bets by 2,764 contract to 112,275 contracts. However, they cut their length in copper by 752 contracts to 2,203 contracts and silver by 1,515 contracts to 13,390, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Gold 112,275 2,764 -39,209 1829 -143,966 -4,864 Silver 13,390 -1,515 9,705 1 -39,891 266 Copper 2,203 -752 40,796 1653 -32,475 4,637 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Gold 34,558 370 36,344 -98 640,395 -396 Silver 7,920 1,466 8,876 -217 161,656 8,514 Copper -974 1,606 -9,551 -7,146 159,263 10,632 ===================================================================== FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Gold 107,576 3,346 -26,800 1,720 -149,291 -6,762 Silver 12,124 -1,518 12,532 -340 -39,029 229 Copper 2,203 -752 40,796 1,653 -32,418 4,641 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Gold 34,429 2,006 34,086 -310 398,526 -5,463 Silver 6,283 1,739 8,090 -110 121,448 6,979 Copper -946 1,590 -9,635 -7132 159,119 10,651 ===================================================================== FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Gold Silver Copper Additional CFTC data can be found at or or the CFTC website at