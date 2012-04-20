FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Specs raise gold net longs, trim silver, copper-CFTC
#Funds News
April 20, 2012

Specs raise gold net longs, trim silver, copper-CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Money managers in gold futures and options increased
their net long positions in week ended April 17, as increases in the metal's
price attracted buying from momentum traders.	
    Speculators raised their bullish gold bets by 2,764 contract to 112,275
contracts. However, they cut their length in copper by 752 contracts to 2,203
contracts and silver by 1,515 contracts to 13,390, data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday.	
 Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:
                                                                        
 FUTURES + OPTS    Managed             Swaps          Producer        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg
 Gold              112,275   2,764   -39,209    1829  -143,966  -4,864
 Silver             13,390  -1,515     9,705       1   -39,891     266
 Copper              2,203    -752    40,796    1653   -32,475   4,637
 
                     Other         NonReport              Open        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg
 Gold               34,558     370    36,344     -98   640,395    -396
 Silver              7,920   1,466     8,876    -217   161,656   8,514
 Copper               -974   1,606    -9,551  -7,146   159,263  10,632
 =====================================================================
 
 
 FUTURES ONLY      Managed             Swaps          Producer        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg
 Gold              107,576   3,346   -26,800   1,720  -149,291  -6,762
 Silver             12,124  -1,518    12,532    -340   -39,029     229
 Copper              2,203    -752    40,796   1,653   -32,418   4,641
 
                     Other         NonReport              Open        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg
 Gold               34,429   2,006    34,086    -310   398,526  -5,463
 Silver              6,283   1,739     8,090    -110   121,448   6,979
 Copper               -946   1,590    -9,635   -7132   159,119  10,651
 =====================================================================
                                                                        
                        FUTURES + OPTS         FUTURES ONLY
 Gold                                                      
 Silver                                                    
 Copper                                                    
                                                                        
 Additional CFTC data can be found at          or             
 or the CFTC website at

