FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Specs raise gold, silver longs, trim copper shorts
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 22, 2012 / 7:52 PM / 5 years ago

Specs raise gold, silver longs, trim copper shorts

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Money managers increased their net long position in gold
and silver in the week to June 19, data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission (CFTC) showed, as signs of a worsening euro zone debt crisis and
economic slowdown around the world boosted precious metals buying.
    They boosted their net longs in gold by 4,962 to 104,646 lots. The group
also added their net longs in silver by 178 to 7,490 contracts, while it trimmed
their net short position in copper by 1,449 to 11,897 contracts.
    
 Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:
                                                                        
 FUTURES + OPTS    Managed             Swaps          Producer        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg
 Gold              104,646   4,962   -19,302    7835  -147,487 -13,443
 Silver              7,490     178    15,825    1671   -36,311     -37
 Copper            -11,897   1,449    42,997     229   -19,144    -777
 
                     Other         NonReport              Open        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg
 Gold               33,365     127    28,778     519   701,862   6,568
 Silver              5,492    -296     7,503  -1,517   167,643   1,057
 Copper             -2,385    -773    -9,571    -128   144,949  -7,249
 =====================================================================
 
 
 FUTURES ONLY      Managed             Swaps          Producer        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg
 Gold               93,151   5,278   -11,225   8,373  -152,466 -13,274
 Silver              6,077     335    17,893   1,044   -34,847     -79
 Copper            -11,897   1,442    42,997     229   -19,084    -779
 
                     Other         NonReport              Open        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg
 Gold               43,253  -1,189    27,287     812   418,492   6,248
 Silver              4,025     158     6,852   -1458   122,508     428
 Copper             -2,385    -772    -9,631    -120   144,845  -7,239
 =====================================================================
                                                                        
                        FUTURES + OPTS         FUTURES ONLY
 Gold                                                      
 Silver                                                    
 Copper                                                    
                                                                        
 Additional CFTC data can be found at          or             
 or the CFTC website at

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.