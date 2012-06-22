Specs raise gold, silver longs, trim copper shorts

June 22 (Reuters) - Money managers increased their net long position in gold and silver in the week to June 19, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed, as signs of a worsening euro zone debt crisis and economic slowdown around the world boosted precious metals buying. They boosted their net longs in gold by 4,962 to 104,646 lots. The group also added their net longs in silver by 178 to 7,490 contracts, while it trimmed their net short position in copper by 1,449 to 11,897 contracts. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Gold 104,646 4,962 -19,302 7835 -147,487 -13,443 Silver 7,490 178 15,825 1671 -36,311 -37 Copper -11,897 1,449 42,997 229 -19,144 -777 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Gold 33,365 127 28,778 519 701,862 6,568 Silver 5,492 -296 7,503 -1,517 167,643 1,057 Copper -2,385 -773 -9,571 -128 144,949 -7,249 ===================================================================== FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Gold 93,151 5,278 -11,225 8,373 -152,466 -13,274 Silver 6,077 335 17,893 1,044 -34,847 -79 Copper -11,897 1,442 42,997 229 -19,084 -779 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Gold 43,253 -1,189 27,287 812 418,492 6,248 Silver 4,025 158 6,852 -1458 122,508 428 Copper -2,385 -772 -9,631 -120 144,845 -7,239 ===================================================================== FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Gold Silver Copper Additional CFTC data can be found at or or the CFTC website at