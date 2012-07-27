FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Managed money cuts gold longs, increases copper shorts
#Funds News
July 27, 2012 / 7:41 PM / 5 years ago

Managed money cuts gold longs, increases copper shorts

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Hedge funds and money managers trimmed their net long
position in U.S. gold futures and options in the week to July 24, as slumping
bullion prices prompted investors to reduce their bullish bets.
    They cut their net longs in gold by 21,836 to 71,129 lots in the period,
data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)'s Commitments of
Traders showed. The group also decreased their net longs in silver by 1,367 to
3,465 contracts, while it increased its net short position in copper by 5,873 to
7,636 contracts.
 Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:
                                                                         
 FUTURES + OPTS    Managed             Swaps          Producer        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg
 Gold               71,129 -21,835     4,433    2175  -133,046  21,970
 Silver              3,465  -1,366    17,489    1186   -33,707    -881
 Copper             -7,636  -5,873    47,444    6010   -24,098     641
 
                     Other         NonReport              Open        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg
 Gold               31,664   3,694    25,821  -6,003   674,786  -6,601
 Silver              5,098   1,090     7,656     -29   162,832   3,224
 Copper             -5,433   1,091   -10,277  -1,869   142,443   4,295
 =====================================================================
 
 
 FUTURES ONLY      Managed             Swaps          Producer        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg
 Gold               59,809 -21,547     1,426   2,044  -137,671  20,530
 Silver              3,015  -1,443    18,130     586   -33,585    -906
 Copper             -7,636  -5,873    47,444   6,010   -24,098     643
 
                     Other         NonReport              Open        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg
 Gold               53,168   5,565    23,268   -6592   420,296 -11,021
 Silver              5,144   1,946     7,296    -183   123,661   1,842
 Copper             -5,433   1,091   -10,277   -1871   142,395   4,297
 =====================================================================
                                                                         
                        FUTURES + OPTS         FUTURES ONLY
 Gold                                                      
 Silver                                                    
 Copper                                                    
                                                                         
 Additional CFTC data can be found at          or             
 or the CFTC website at

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
