Managed money cuts gold longs, increases copper shorts

July 27 (Reuters) - Hedge funds and money managers trimmed their net long position in U.S. gold futures and options in the week to July 24, as slumping bullion prices prompted investors to reduce their bullish bets. They cut their net longs in gold by 21,836 to 71,129 lots in the period, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)'s Commitments of Traders showed. The group also decreased their net longs in silver by 1,367 to 3,465 contracts, while it increased its net short position in copper by 5,873 to 7,636 contracts. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Gold 71,129 -21,835 4,433 2175 -133,046 21,970 Silver 3,465 -1,366 17,489 1186 -33,707 -881 Copper -7,636 -5,873 47,444 6010 -24,098 641 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Gold 31,664 3,694 25,821 -6,003 674,786 -6,601 Silver 5,098 1,090 7,656 -29 162,832 3,224 Copper -5,433 1,091 -10,277 -1,869 142,443 4,295 ===================================================================== FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Gold 59,809 -21,547 1,426 2,044 -137,671 20,530 Silver 3,015 -1,443 18,130 586 -33,585 -906 Copper -7,636 -5,873 47,444 6,010 -24,098 643 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Gold 53,168 5,565 23,268 -6592 420,296 -11,021 Silver 5,144 1,946 7,296 -183 123,661 1,842 Copper -5,433 1,091 -10,277 -1871 142,395 4,297 ===================================================================== FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Gold Silver Copper Additional CFTC data can be found at or or the CFTC website at