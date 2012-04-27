FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Funds News
April 27, 2012 / 7:40 PM / in 5 years

Specs trim gold, silver net longs, raise copper-CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Money managers in gold futures and options cut net long
positions in the week ended April 24, as the precious metal's price failed to
break out of a narrow range.	
    Speculators trimmed their bullish gold bets by 4,675 contracts to 107,600
contracts. They also cut their length in silver by 2,635 contracts to 10,756
contracts, but they raised copper length by 14 contracts to 2,217, data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday.	
    	
 Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:
                                                                        
 FUTURES + OPTS    Managed             Swaps          Producer        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg
 Gold              107,600  -4,675   -38,179    1030  -135,674   8,292
 Silver             10,756  -2,634    12,002    2297   -37,171   2,720
 Copper              2,217      14    42,050    1254   -32,051     424
 
                     Other         NonReport              Open        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg
 Gold               31,849  -2,709    34,405  -1,939   641,899   1,504
 Silver              7,790    -130     6,623  -2,253   163,799   2,143
 Copper                132   1,106   -12,347  -2,796   159,368     105
 =====================================================================
 
 
 FUTURES ONLY      Managed             Swaps          Producer        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg
 Gold              103,350  -4,226   -26,236     564  -141,001   8,290
 Silver              9,714  -2,410    14,094   1,562   -36,447   2,582
 Copper              2,190     -13    42,050   1,254   -31,992     426
 
                     Other         NonReport              Open        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg
 Gold               31,644  -2,785    32,243   -1843   395,389  -3,137
 Silver              6,757     474     5,882   -2208   122,325     877
 Copper                132   1,078   -12,380   -2745   159,256     137
 =====================================================================
                                                                        
                        FUTURES + OPTS         FUTURES ONLY
 Gold                                                      
 Silver                                                    
 Copper                                                    
                                                                        
 Additional CFTC data can be found at          or             
 or the CFTC website at

