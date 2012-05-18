FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Speculators continue long exodus in gold, copper-CFTC
#Funds News
May 18, 2012 / 8:31 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 2-Speculators continue long exodus in gold, copper-CFTC

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Fund net longs in gold lowest since Dec. 2008
    * Copper net longs fall by largest amount since start of April
    * Length in silver cut for sixth week in a row


    May 18 (Reuters) - Money managers slashed their net long positions in gold
futures and options further to fresh multiyear lows in the week of May 15 when
prices fell to critical levels, data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday.	
    The exodus, also seen to a lesser extent in copper and silver, reflects
weakening confidence in commodities markets and mounting concerns about the
euro-zone debt crisis that knocked the euro to four-month lows against the
dollar on Friday.	
    Hedge funds and other speculators unwound their bullish bet in gold, cutting
net length by 13,879 contracts to 78,619, building on last week's even more
vigorous cut, as bullion prices lost almost $100 to around $1,540 an ounce.	
    This is the smallest net long position for funds since December 2008, when
speculators were bailing out of all financial markets at the height of the
global economic crisis. It is all the more significant as some funds take a
long-only stance in gold.	
    Most of the net reduction was due to a rise in short positions, with 10,677
added, while 3,202 longs were taken out in the week. 	
    On Wednesday, spot gold hit a four-month low of $1,527 an ounce, close to
critical technical support levels, triggering a spate of short covering. That
technical buying sent prices up over $60 during the next two days.	
    There was a dramatic cut in copper longs, too, mostly due to a build in
short positions, as investors bet on lower prices on fears about lower demand
from Europe and China, the world's largest consumer of the red metal.     	
    Net length fell by 10,623 to 4,833 contracts. That is the largest drop since
early April. Comex copper prices fell over 7 percent in the week to May 15. 	
    Speculators have not been short copper since the end of January.  	
    They also reduced their silver net long positions for a sixth consecutive
week, albeit at a much small rate than previous periods. The net reduction was
466 contracts to 6,693 contracts.    	
    	
 FUTURES + OPTS    Managed             Swaps          Producer        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg
 Gold               78,619 -13,879    -6,161   14214  -124,791   6,029
 Silver              6,693    -466    14,896    2438   -32,626     263
 Copper              4,833 -10,623    44,372    2119   -29,789   5,250
 
                     Other         NonReport              Open        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg
 Gold               25,205  -3,276    27,128  -3,089   699,370  31,753
 Silver              5,994  -1,342     5,044    -892   156,119   5,882
 Copper             -8,691   3,234   -10,725      20   148,020   3,368
 =====================================================================
 
 
 FUTURES ONLY      Managed             Swaps          Producer        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg
 Gold               80,098 -10,274    -8,328   9,430  -130,589   3,108
 Silver              5,703    -200    15,450   1,396   -31,358     595
 Copper              4,833 -10,623    44,372   2,119   -29,747   5,265
 
                     Other         NonReport              Open        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg
 Gold               34,044   1,113    24,775   -3377   422,091   4,293
 Silver              5,771    -889     4,434    -902   114,208     659
 Copper             -8,691   3,234   -10,767       5   147,934   3,351
 =====================================================================
                                                                           
                        FUTURES + OPTS         FUTURES ONLY
 Gold                                                      
 Silver                                                    
 Copper                                                    
                                                                           
 Additional CFTC data can be found at          or             
 or the CFTC website at

