FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Speculators go short copper for first time since Jan - CFTC
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 25, 2012 / 7:44 PM / in 5 years

Speculators go short copper for first time since Jan - CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Money managers switched to a net short position for the
first time since January and continued to cut their net length in silver and
gold in the week to May 22, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission (CFTC).	
    Hedge funds and other speculators moved to a net short of 2,808 contracts
from a net long of 4,833 the previous week.	
    They cut their net long in gold by 1,301 to 77,318 contracts and their net
length in silver by 1,677 to 5,016 as investors continued to unwind bullish bets
on continued weakness in the euro against the dollar.	
    	
 Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:
                                                                         
 FUTURES + OPTS    Managed             Swaps          Producer        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg
 Gold               77,318  -1,301    -2,222    3939  -128,505  -3,714
 Silver              5,016  -1,677    14,640    -256   -32,150     476
 Copper             -2,808  -7,641    45,788    1416   -23,803   5,986
 
                     Other         NonReport              Open        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg
 Gold               29,677   4,472    23,731  -3,397   728,017  28,647
 Silver              7,321   1,327     5,173     129   159,105   2,986
 Copper             -7,290   1,401   -11,887  -1,162   150,276   2,256
 =====================================================================
 
 
 FUTURES ONLY      Managed             Swaps          Producer        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg
 Gold               74,645  -5,453        82   8,410  -135,680  -5,091
 Silver              4,119  -1,584    15,453       3   -30,675     683
 Copper             -2,808  -7,641    45,788   1,416   -23,756   5,991
 
                     Other         NonReport              Open        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg
 Gold               40,506   6,462    20,447   -4328   435,706  13,615
 Silver              6,678     907     4,425      -9   113,647    -561
 Copper             -7,290   1,401   -10,767       0   150,189       0
 =====================================================================
                                                                         
                        FUTURES + OPTS         FUTURES ONLY
 Gold                                                      
 Silver                                                    
 Copper                                                    
                                                                         
 Additional CFTC data can be found at          or             
 or the CFTC website at

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.