FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Amid rout, speculators bail out of gold, copper, silver -CFTC
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 10, 2015 / 9:24 PM / 2 years ago

Amid rout, speculators bail out of gold, copper, silver -CFTC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - Hedge funds and money managers bailed out of COMEX gold, silver and copper futures and options at the fastest pace in at least a year in the week to July 7, at the height of the commodities market’s biggest rout in years, data on Friday showed.

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data revealed the extent of the two-day exodus of cash that swept across commodities, knocking copper prices to six-year lows, as China’s stock market dived.

Speculators hit gold the hardest even after Greece rejected terms of a bailout for the stricken country’s debt, cutting their net long by 13,906 lots to 7,574 contracts.

That is the smallest net long since at least 2006 when Reuters records started. On Tuesday, spot prices hit near-four-month lows of $1,148 per ounce.

As copper prices sank their most in six months to their lowest since 2009, hedge funds and money managers increased their net short by some 3,734 contracts to 25,009, the highest in two years.

Selling was equally aggressive in silver, with speculators increasing their net short by 1,190 contracts to 10,329, the highest in at least a year.

The data covered the shortened week due to the U.S. Independence Day holiday a week ago. (Reporting by Josephine Mason)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.