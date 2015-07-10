Amid rout, speculators bail out of gold, copper, silver -CFTC

NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - Hedge funds and money managers bailed out of COMEX gold, silver and copper futures and options at the fastest pace in at least a year in the week to July 7, at the height of the commodities market’s biggest rout in years, data on Friday showed.

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data revealed the extent of the two-day exodus of cash that swept across commodities, knocking copper prices to six-year lows, as China’s stock market dived.

Speculators hit gold the hardest even after Greece rejected terms of a bailout for the stricken country’s debt, cutting their net long by 13,906 lots to 7,574 contracts.

That is the smallest net long since at least 2006 when Reuters records started. On Tuesday, spot prices hit near-four-month lows of $1,148 per ounce.

As copper prices sank their most in six months to their lowest since 2009, hedge funds and money managers increased their net short by some 3,734 contracts to 25,009, the highest in two years.

Selling was equally aggressive in silver, with speculators increasing their net short by 1,190 contracts to 10,329, the highest in at least a year.

The data covered the shortened week due to the U.S. Independence Day holiday a week ago. (Reporting by Josephine Mason)