FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Speculators more bearish on gold, bet on rising copper prices-CFTC
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 6, 2012 / 8:26 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 2-Speculators more bearish on gold, bet on rising copper prices-CFTC

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Money managers, including hedge funds and other large
speculators, cut their bullish bets on gold futures and options and raised their
expectations of higher copper prices amid signs of a strengthening U.S. economy.	
    Speculators cut their bullish gold bets by 12,288 to 118,185 contracts in
the week ended April 3, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
(CFTC) showed on Friday.	
    Their increasingly bearish stance coincided with a 3-percent fall in gold
prices amid waning hopes of a further loosening of U.S. monetary policy
following the release of the U.S. Federal Reserve's March meeting, which dashed
hopes of a third round of government bond buying, or quantitative easing, known
as QE3. 	
    In the minutes released on Tuesday, policymakers noted signs of slightly
stronger economic growth but they still remained cautious about a broad pick up
in U.S. activity, focusing on a still-elevated jobless rate.	
    At the start of the week covered by the data, gold prices fell sharply after
failing to breach $1,700 per ounce on options expiry day on March 27.	
    That selling pressure increased after the Fed minutes, sending prices as low
as $1,638 per ounce on Tuesday. Open interest hit lows last seen in September
2009 as investors liquidated positions.	
    Ultra-loose monetary policy helped push gold to record highs in 2011 and
hopes of more Fed asset-buying sent bullion to close to $1,800 per ounce at the
end of February, its highest level since November, but its climb has stalled as
a recent raft of firmer-than-expected U.S. economic data curbed expectations for
a third round of quantitative easing.	
    In contrast, copper has benefited from signs of an improving economy and in
the week to April 3, speculators raised their copper longs for a twelth week in
a row.	
    Hitting its highest level since August 2011, the net long rose by 3,759
contracts to 18,642 on hopes that a strengthening U.S. economy will help to
boost demand for the red metal. Copper prices on Comex almost hit the
psychologically important $4 per lb on Tuesday following the release of the Fed
minutes.	
    Speculators also added to their length in silver, which rose by 16 percent
in value in the first three months of the year, snapping five weeks of cuts.	
    They added 1,807 contracts to take their net long position to 18,839. While
the group of investors are betting on a rise in prices, they are not as bullish
as at the start of March when their net long position was at multi-year highs of
almost 200,000 contracts.	
            	
 Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:
                                                                       
 FUTURES + OPTS    Managed             Swaps          Producer        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg
 Gold              118,185 -12,287   -40,008     799  -147,222   9,928
 Silver             18,839   1,808     6,149   -1356   -41,742    -418
 Copper             18,642   3,759    37,183    -473   -44,162    -206
 
                     Other         NonReport              Open        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg
 Gold               31,414   1,835    37,632    -273   623,172  -3,515
 Silver              4,515    -369    12,241     338   154,776   8,009
 Copper             -9,243  -2,316    -2,420    -763   156,785   4,543
 =====================================================================
 
 
 FUTURES ONLY      Managed             Swaps          Producer        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg
 Gold              113,040 -11,043   -27,141  -1,148  -150,323   8,760
 Silver             17,313   1,763     9,640  -1,361   -40,976    -297
 Copper             18,642   3,759    37,183    -473   -44,160    -214
 
                     Other         NonReport              Open        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg
 Gold               28,725   4,987    37,255    2580   417,304 -13,735
 Silver              2,742    -363    11,023      66   109,859  -1,563
 Copper             -9,113  -2,304    -1,784    1740   156,569  -2,357
 =====================================================================
                                                                       
                        FUTURES + OPTS         FUTURES ONLY
 Gold                                                      
 Silver                                                    
 Copper                                                    
                                                                       
 Additional CFTC data can be found at          or             
 or the CFTC website at

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.