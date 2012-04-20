FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Speculators raise gold net longs, trim silver, copper-CFTC
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 20, 2012 / 8:05 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Speculators raise gold net longs, trim silver, copper-CFTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Speculator adds gold longs as metal rebounds after drop

* Bullish bets in silver, copper trimmed on euro jitters

*

April 20 (Reuters) - Money managers in gold futures and options increased their net long positions in week ended April 17, as an over 1 percent price rise in the precious metal attracted buying from momentum traders.

Speculators raised their bullish gold bets by 2,764 contract to 112,275 contracts, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday.

The yellow metal staged a brief rebound after prices had fallen sharply since the end of February after a strong run of U.S. economic data dashed hopes of further U.S. monetary easing.

However, speculators cut their length in copper by 752 contracts to 2,203 contracts, as renewed European sovereign debt fears threatened to derail a global economic recovery, pressuring demand for copper.

The group also trimmed their bullish bets in silver by 1,515 contracts to 13,390 lots.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.