Speculators boost U.S. natural gas net longs for 5th week -CFTC

July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas speculators boosted their net longs for a fifth consecutive week, betting prices will continue to rise as production eases and power demand remains high to meet air conditioning use during an unusually hot start to the summer. Speculators in four major NYMEX and ICE markets added to their bullish bets by 12,095 contracts to 106,304 in the week to June 28, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)