Speculators boost U.S. natural gas net longs for 5th week -CFTC
July 1, 2016 / 7:35 PM / in a year

Speculators boost U.S. natural gas net longs for 5th week -CFTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas speculators boosted
their net longs for a fifth consecutive week, betting prices
will continue to rise as production eases and power demand
remains high to meet air conditioning use during an unusually
hot start to the summer.
    Speculators in four major NYMEX and ICE markets added to
their bullish bets by 12,095 contracts to 106,304 in the week to
June 28, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on
Friday.

 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

