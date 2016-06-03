FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 3, 2016 / 7:45 PM / a year ago

U.S. natgas speculators switch from net short to net long -CFTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas speculators switched to
net long after last week switching to net short, betting prices
will rise as production eases and demand picks up to absorb the
record-high amount of fuel left in inventories after a mild
winter.
    Speculators in four major NYMEX and ICE markets added 10,192
contracts, changing their bets from a bearish 4,695 net shorts
in the week to May 24 to a bullish 5,497 net longs in the week
to May 31, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on
Friday.
    

 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Alan Crosby)

