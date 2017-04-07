FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 7, 2017 / 7:38 PM / 4 months ago

CORRECTED-Speculators boost U.S. natgas net longs for 5th week in a row -CFTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects values in second par)

NEW YORK, April 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas speculators this week boosted net longs for a fifth week in a row, betting prices will keep rising on the possibility there will be less gas than usual in storage at the start of next winter due to low production and rising exports.

Speculators in four major NYMEX and ICE markets added to their bullish bets by 25,776 contracts to 368,859 in the week to April 4, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday. (Reporting by Catherine Ngai; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

