FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Speculators switch to net long for first time since 2014 - CFTC
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 8, 2016 / 7:45 PM / a year ago

Speculators switch to net long for first time since 2014 - CFTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas speculators switched their positions from net short to net long for the first time since December 2014 as the market focuses on higher prices related to a brief increase in heating demand during a lingering cold spell in April.

Speculators in four major NYMEX and ICE markets changed their bets from bearish to bullish by adding 18,412 long contracts to become net long 16,611 contracts in the week to April 5, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.

In the previous week ended March 29, the speculative position was net short by 1,801 contracts.

Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.