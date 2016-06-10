Speculators boost U.S. natural gas net longs -CFTC

June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas speculators boosted their net longs for a second consecutive week, betting prices will rise as production eases and power demand picks up to absorb some of the record high amount of fuel left in inventories after a warm winter. Speculators in four major NYMEX and ICE markets added to their bullish bets by 48,893 contracts to 54,390 in the week to June 7, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Diane Craft)