Speculators boost U.S. natgas net longs -CFTC
#Energy
May 13, 2016 / 7:35 PM / a year ago

Speculators boost U.S. natgas net longs -CFTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas speculators boosted net long positions for the first week in three, betting prices will rise as production eases and demand picks up, absorbing some of the record amount of fuel left in inventories after a warm winter.

Speculators in four major NYMEX and ICE markets increased their bullish bets by 22,790 contracts to 38,520 in the week to May 10, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

