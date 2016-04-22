FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
April 22, 2016 / 7:35 PM / a year ago

Speculators boost U.S. natural gas net longs -CFTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas speculators boosted their net long positions as they bet prices will rise in future months as production eases and demand picks up, absorbing the record high amount of fuel left in inventories after a warm winter.

Speculators in four major NYMEX and ICE markets increased their bullish bets by 21,272 contracts to 36,788 in the week to April 19, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
