a year ago
U.S. natgas speculators switch from net long to net short -CFTC
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
#Energy
May 27, 2016 / 7:45 PM / a year ago

U.S. natgas speculators switch from net long to net short -CFTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas speculators switched their positions to net short after being net long since the start of April, betting prices will have to remain low to encourage generators to burn more of the fuel left in inventories after a warm winter.

Speculators in four major NYMEX and ICE markets cut 35,323 contracts, changing their bets from a bullish 30,626 net longs in the week to May 17 to a bearish 4,695 net shorts in the week to May 24, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Andrew Hay)

