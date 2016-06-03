UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas speculators switch from net short to net long - CFTC

(New throughout, adds price background) June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas speculators switched to net long positions this week, betting prices will rise as production eases and demand picks up to absorb the record-high amount of fuel left in inventories after a mild winter. Speculators in four major NYMEX and ICE markets added 10,192 contracts, changing their bets from a bearish 4,695 net shorts in the week to May 24 to a bullish 5,497 net longs in the week to May 31, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday. The market was net short for the week ending May 24, net long for seven weeks from April 5-May 17, and net short for 66 weeks from December 2014-March 2016. That 66-week period was the longest bearish streak on record, according to Reuters data going back to 2010. Gas futures on the NYMEX averaged $2.10 per mmBtu during the four trading days ended May 31 versus $2.03 during the five-trading days ended May 24. There were only four trading days during the week ended May 31 due to the U.S. Memorial Day holiday. The relatively mild winter left gas stockpiles at record highs, so analysts said they expect prices to remain low, to encourage producers to cut back and entice generators to burn more gas as the market looks to avoid filling storage caverns to their maximum capacity. Spot gas prices at the Henry Hub benchmark GT-HH-IDX have averaged $1.95 so far this year, while futures for the balance of 2016 were fetching $2.64. That compares with an average of $2.61 in 2015, the lowest since 1999. Analysts said, however, they expect gas prices in 2017 to rise enough to encourage drillers to boost output again to meet forecast growth in U.S. pipeline and liquefied natural gas exports and industrial demand. Gas futures for calendar 2017 were trading around $3.01. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Alan Crosby and David Gregorio)