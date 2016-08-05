UPDATE 1-Speculators boost U.S. natgas net longs for 1st week in three -CFTC

(Adds natural gas prices, background) Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas speculators boosted their net longs for the first week in three, betting prices will rise as production eases and power demand remains high to meet air conditioning use during a hotter-than-normal summer. Speculators in four major NYMEX and ICE markets added to their bullish bets by 25,904 contracts to 114,842 in the week to Aug. 2, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday. That was the biggest net long position since September 2014 after speculative positions were net short for 66 weeks from Dec. 2014 to March 2016. Gas futures on the NYMEX averaged $2.79 per million British thermal units during the five trading days ended Aug. 2 versus $2.72 during the five trading days ended July 26. To avoid filling storage caverns to their maximum capacity after a warm winter left stockpiles at record highs, analysts forecast prices would remain relatively low this year to pressure producers to cut output and encourage power generators to burn more gas instead of coal. Spot gas prices at the Henry Hub benchmark GT-HH-IDX have averaged $2.17 so far this year, while futures for the balance of 2016 were fetching $2.93. That compares with an average of $2.61 in 2015, the lowest since 1999. Analysts said, however, they expect gas prices in 2017 to rise enough to encourage drillers to boost output to meet forecast growth in U.S. pipeline and liquefied natural gas exports and industrial demand. Gas futures for calendar 2017 were trading around $3.14. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Diane Craft and Richard Chang)