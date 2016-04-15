UPDATE 1-U.S. natural gas speculators trim net longs -CFTC

(Adds natural gas prices)

April 15 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas speculators trimmed their bullish bets just one week after they switched their positions from net short to net long for the first time since 2014.

Speculators in four major NYMEX and ICE markets reduced their bullish bets by 1,096 contracts to 15,515 in the week to April 12, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.

Even though U.S. gas futures hit their highest in two months over $2 per million British thermal units this week, the front-month ended down about 4 percent this week.

Gas futures on the NYMEX averaged $1.97 per mmBtu during the five trading days ended April 12, the same as the prior week.

To prevent stockpiles from hitting peak capacity levels at the end of the April-October injection season after utilities left record amounts of fuel in storage following the warm winter, analysts said prices will have to remain low this year to pressure producers to cut output and encourage power generators to burn more gas instead of coal.

Spot gas prices at the Henry Hub benchmark GT-HH-IDX have averaged $1.96 so far this year, while futures for the balance of 2016 were fetching $2.25. That compares with an average of $2.61 in 2015, the lowest since 1999.

Analysts said, however, that they expect gas prices in 2017 to rise enough to encourage drillers to boost output again to meet forecast growth in U.S. pipeline and liquefied natural gas exports and industrial demand.

Gas futures for calendar 2017 were trading around $2.80.

Hedge funds had been bearish on gas from the end of 2014 until the week ended April 5 as shale drillers last year produced record amounts of gas. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by James Dalgleish)