U.S. Senate committee to consider CFTC nominations March 6

WASHINGTON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee said on Wednesday that it would consider the three presidential nominations to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on March 6.

Timothy Massad, a senior Treasury Department official, has been nominated to head the swaps and futures regulator.

Chris Giancarlo, a senior executive at swaps broker GFI Group Inc and Sharon Bowen, a partner at law firm Latham & Watkins, have been nominated as commissioners to the agency. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)