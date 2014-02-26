FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate committee to consider CFTC nominations March 6
#Basic Materials
February 26, 2014 / 7:31 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Senate committee to consider CFTC nominations March 6

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee said on Wednesday that it would consider the three presidential nominations to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on March 6.

Timothy Massad, a senior Treasury Department official, has been nominated to head the swaps and futures regulator.

Chris Giancarlo, a senior executive at swaps broker GFI Group Inc and Sharon Bowen, a partner at law firm Latham & Watkins, have been nominated as commissioners to the agency. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

