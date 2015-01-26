FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. regulators should study oil slump -CFTC official
#U.S. Legal News
January 26, 2015 / 7:16 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. regulators should study oil slump -CFTC official

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MIAMI (Reuters) - U.S. futures market regulators should review the decline in crude oil prices to gain a better understanding of the slide as they pursue rules to crack down on speculation in commodities, a top official said on Monday.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is considering regulations to rein in speculation in energy, grain and metals markets with new position limits. However, the agency needs more data to justify sweeping rule changes, Commissioner Christopher Giancarlo told a commodities conference in Miami.

A review of oil’s slide could help determine what is driving markets moves, he added.

“Where are those wily excessive speculators?” he asked.

The lack of CFTC data on speculation is an issue “of fundamental significance,” Giancarlo said. He told Reuters he was not calling for the agency to put off consideration of rules on position limits until more data are collected.

The CFTC has received hundreds of public comments on its position limit proposal. The reform is controversial because critics warn it could hurt industries that rely upon derivatives markets to hedge against commodity risks.

