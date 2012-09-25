FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CFTC orders Chinese firm to pay $1.5 million over position rules
September 25, 2012 / 9:41 PM / 5 years ago

CFTC orders Chinese firm to pay $1.5 million over position rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - China-based Sheenson Investments Ltd. and a s takeholder agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle U.S. charges it violated rules on the size of positions traders can hold in the cotton and soybean futures markets, a U.S. regulator said on Tuesday.

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said Sheenson Investments exceeded position limits in the Soybean oil market in February and March 2009.

The CFTC order also finds that Weidong Ge, through his ownership interest in Sheenson and other firms, exceeded limits in the cotton market from January through February 11, 2011.

