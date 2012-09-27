FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JPMorgan to pay $600,000 for violating cotton position curbs-CFTC
September 27, 2012 / 8:46 PM / 5 years ago

JPMorgan to pay $600,000 for violating cotton position curbs-CFTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase Bank NA agreed to pay $600,000 to settle charges it violated cotton futures position limits, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Thursday.

According to the CFTC, the bank’s cotton futures positions traded on the IntercontinentalExchange U.S. exceeded limits on several days between September 16, 2010 and October 5, 2010.

Position limits curb the number of contracts that traders can hold in certain commodities, like gold or oil. JP Morgan Chase Bank NA is owned by JPMorgan Chase and Co

