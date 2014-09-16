FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US court largely rejects challenge to CFTC's cross-border rules
September 16, 2014 / 3:41 PM / 3 years ago

US court largely rejects challenge to CFTC's cross-border rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal court on Tuesday largely rejected a challenge from banking groups to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s approach to applying its swaps rules overseas.

A federal court in Washington also ordered the derivatives regulator to do a better job weighing the costs and benefits of some of its rules, but said that they did not need to be vacated while the agency was doing so.

“Congress has clearly indicated that the swaps provisions (in the 2010 Dodd-Frank act) apply extraterritorially,” U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman said in the opinion.

“In this regard, plaintiffs’ challenges to the extraterritorial application of the (rules) merely seek to delay the inevitable.” (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

