U.S. CFTC says closes investigation into the silver markets
September 25, 2013 / 3:48 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. CFTC says closes investigation into the silver markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Wednesday said it has closed its long-running investigation into complaints about manipulation in the silver markets, and is not recommending charges.

The CFTC publicly confirmed the probe in September 2008. At the time, the agency had received complaints about whether the silver futures contracts traded on the Commodity Exchange Inc (COMEX) were being manipulated.

“Based upon the law and evidence as they exist at this time, there is not a viable basis to bring an enforcement action with respect to any firm or its employees related to our investigation of silver markets,” the CFTC said in a statement.

Reporting by Karey Van Hall; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

