CORRECTED-Specs raise cotton net long, cut coffee shorts-CFTC
April 6, 2012 / 8:06 PM / in 6 years

CORRECTED-Specs raise cotton net long, cut coffee shorts-CFTC

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Speculators increased their net long positions in cotton
futures and options and cut their sugar longs on ICE Futures U.S. in the week to
April 3, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.	
    They trimmed their net shorts in coffee and raised their net short in cocoa.	
    After switching to a net long position in the previous week, they added
further length in cotton with an additional net 7,179 contracts to 10,445
contracts. 	
    They lowered their net long position in sugar ending two weeks of increases,
cutting 17,576 contracts to 65,380. 	
    Money managers raised their net short in cocoa by 5,933 contracts to 24,824
and trimmed their short position in coffee by 1,454 to 17,554 contracts.	
    	
    	
 Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:
                                                                       
 SUPPLEMENTAL     Non-Comm           Indexes              Comm        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg
 Cocoa             -24,824  -5,932    31,681  -2,340    -5,843   9,886
 Sugar              65,380 -17,576   247,470   4,361  -342,653  15,520
 Coffee            -17,554   1,454    37,826    -195   -19,392  -1,503
 Cotton             10,445   7,179    68,902   1,512   -83,599  -8,243
 =====================================================================
 
 
 FUTURES + OPTS    Managed             Swaps          Producer        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg
 Cocoa              -9,632  -6,143     3,344   -2289     7,427   9,908
 Sugar             118,339 -16,814   100,300    5015  -269,454  14,669
 Coffee             -8,309   1,655    22,265    -275   -14,288  -1,425
 Cotton              7,296   8,244    48,669    1880   -78,307  -9,647
 
                     Other         NonReport              Open        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg
 Cocoa                -126     137    -1,013  -1,613   192,144   5,935
 Sugar              21,010    -568    29,803  -2,305   881,548 -12,735
 Coffee              1,212    -198      -879     244   229,551   5,527
 Cotton             18,092     -26     4,252    -449   256,493   2,453
 =====================================================================
 
 
 FUTURES ONLY      Managed             Swaps          Producer        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg
 Cocoa             -10,925  -6,119     3,424  -2,326     6,362   9,597
 Sugar             125,859 -16,860   103,916   4,115  -254,775  14,354
 Coffee             -8,408   2,273    23,409    -403   -23,263  -1,767
 Cotton              4,927   8,824    47,596   2,046   -68,784  -9,045
 
                     Other         NonReport              Open        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg
 Cocoa               2,343     711       659    1285   171,898   3,492
 Sugar              -6,356   1,054    34,019    1663   735,961   8,078
 Coffee              9,490    -241    -1,228     197   157,812    -655
 Cotton             11,820  -1,458     4,441    -367   191,444   2,229
 =====================================================================
 
                 SUPPLEMENTAL    FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
 Cocoa                                                           
 Sugar                                                           
 Coffee                                                          
 Cotton                                                          
 
 Additional CFTC data can be found at          or             
 or the CFTC website at

