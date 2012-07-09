FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators raise net long sugar, cotton positions - CFTC
July 9, 2012 / 7:37 PM / in 5 years

Speculators raise net long sugar, cotton positions - CFTC

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - Speculators raised their net long positions in raw sugar
and cotton contracts on ICE Futures U.S. in the week to July 3, while they
trimmed their net short positions in cocoa and arabica coffee, U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data showed on Monday.
    The data was released late due to the U.S. Independence Day holiday on July
4.
    
 Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:                                                                                
                                                                                                                                                       
 SUPPLEMENTAL     Non-Comm           Indexes              Comm                                                                                         
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg                                                                                 
 Cocoa              -6,792  12,919    34,268   1,120   -30,242 -18,313                                                                                 
 Sugar              17,759   8,038   246,705   7,319  -257,736 -18,775                                                                                 
 Coffee            -17,121   4,220    39,827   1,329   -21,404  -4,939                                                                                 
 Cotton              7,360   1,910    71,494    -219   -78,149  -1,298                                                                                 
 =====================================================================                                                                                 
                                                                                                                                                       
                                                                                                                                                       
 FUTURES + OPTS    Managed             Swaps          Producer                                                                                         
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg                                                                                 
 Cocoa               5,990  10,971     6,549    -439   -17,098 -16,822                                                                                 
 Sugar              57,094  10,723   118,046    4273  -200,634 -17,952                                                                                 
 Coffee             -7,157   4,710    24,970    1119   -17,442  -5,066                                                                                 
 Cotton             -3,011    -194    57,791     249   -78,440  -1,785                                                                                 
                                                                                                                                                       
                     Other         NonReport              Open                                                                                         
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg                                                                                 
 Cocoa               1,794   2,017     2,766   4,275   193,582   9,632                                                                                 
 Sugar              32,221    -463    -6,728   3,418   796,998 -15,939                                                                                 
 Coffee                930    -154    -1,301    -609   221,165   7,415                                                                                 
 Cotton             24,365   2,124      -704    -392   247,729  -3,732                                                                                 
 =====================================================================                                                                                 
                                                                                                                                                       
                                                                                                                                                       
 FUTURES ONLY      Managed             Swaps          Producer                                                                                         
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg                                                                                 
 Cocoa               3,366  11,431     5,830  -1,054   -17,283 -16,663                                                                                 
 Sugar              64,807   7,164   121,700  10,108  -199,501 -21,464                                                                                 
 Coffee            -10,758   3,686    27,909   2,323   -20,377  -4,520                                                                                 
 Cotton              1,274    -198    57,011   1,412   -52,231  -3,916                                                                                 
                                                                                                                                                       
                     Other         NonReport              Open                                                                                         
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg                                                                                 
 Cocoa               5,365   1,977     2,722    4309   179,152   7,379                                                                                 
 Sugar              17,807      70    -4,813    4122   678,681 -21,505                                                                                 
 Coffee              4,527  -1,082    -1,301    -407   137,944  -1,502                                                                                 
 Cotton             -5,978   3,311       -76    -609   165,480  -1,291                                                                                 
 =====================================================================                                                                                 
                                                                                                                                                       
                 SUPPLEMENTAL    FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY                                                                                      
 Cocoa                                                                                                                                                 
 Sugar                                                                                                                                                 
 Coffee                                                                                                                                                
 Cotton                                                                                                                                                
                                                                                                                                                       
 Additional CFTC data can be found at          or                                                                                                      
 or the CFTC website at

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
