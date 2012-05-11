FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 11, 2012 / 7:36 PM / 5 years ago

Speculators turn net short in raw sugar - CFTC

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Speculators switched to a net short position in raw sugar
futures and options on ICE Futures U.S. in the week to May 8, U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.	
    They increased their net short position in arabica coffee and trimmed their
net short position in U.S. cocoa. Speculators also cut their net long position
in cotton, the data showed.	
 	
 Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:                                                                            
                                                                                                                                                   
 SUPPLEMENTAL     Non-Comm           Indexes              Comm                                                                                     
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg                                                                             
 Cocoa             -21,537   5,028    36,109     624   -14,871  -5,744                                                                             
 Sugar              -9,931 -13,691   246,624  -6,641  -219,969  27,761                                                                             
 Coffee            -20,873  -2,189    38,544     145   -16,906   2,611                                                                             
 Cotton              6,451  -3,960    73,451    -945   -76,494   7,718                                                                             
 =====================================================================                                                                             
                                                                                                                                                   
                                                                                                                                                   
 FUTURES + OPTS    Managed             Swaps          Producer                                                                                     
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg                                                                             
 Cocoa              -6,983   3,834     9,615    2470    -2,831  -7,358                                                                             
 Sugar              20,387 -15,428   117,293   -4914  -161,717  26,985                                                                             
 Coffee            -13,621  -2,251    22,021     430   -10,814   2,305                                                                             
 Cotton             -7,306  -5,989    55,645      -7   -72,841   7,389                                                                             
                                                                                                                                                   
                     Other         NonReport              Open                                                                                     
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg                                                                             
 Cocoa                -100     961       298      91   192,619  -2,457                                                                             
 Sugar              40,760     786   -16,723  -7,428   882,047  21,342                                                                             
 Coffee              3,178      81      -766    -567   219,299   8,346                                                                             
 Cotton             27,910   1,420    -3,408  -2,814   256,820   8,592                                                                             
 =====================================================================                                                                             
                                                                                                                                                   
                                                                                                                                                   
 FUTURES ONLY      Managed             Swaps          Producer                                                                                     
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg                                                                             
 Cocoa              -9,005   4,037     9,927   2,442    -4,031  -7,488                                                                             
 Sugar              43,353 -12,135   108,884  -6,726  -155,427  24,569                                                                             
 Coffee            -15,051  -1,364    22,643     -50   -16,542   1,694                                                                             
 Cotton            -10,957  -4,767    55,028    -155   -56,124   8,010                                                                             
                                                                                                                                                   
                     Other         NonReport              Open                                                                                     
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg                                                                             
 Cocoa               2,782     885       327     124   179,723  -2,484                                                                             
 Sugar              17,407   1,182   -14,217   -6890   715,111   8,514                                                                             
 Coffee              9,877     369      -927    -649   146,714   2,495                                                                             
 Cotton             14,736    -446    -2,683   -2642   184,858   4,073                                                                             
 =====================================================================                                                                             
                                                                                                                                                   
                 SUPPLEMENTAL    FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY                                                                                  
 Cocoa                                                                                                                                             
 Sugar                                                                                                                                             
 Coffee                                                                                                                                            
 Cotton                                                                                                                                            
                                                                                                                                                   
 Additional CFTC data can be found at          or                                                                                                  
 or the CFTC website at

