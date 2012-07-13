Speculators increase net long position in raw sugar - CFTC

July 13 (Reuters) - Speculators raised their net long position in raw sugar contracts on ICE Futures U.S. in the week to July 10, while they trimmed their net short positions in cocoa and arabica coffee, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday. They cut their net long position in cotton, the data showed. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -2,190 4,602 34,297 29 -33,860 -3,618 Sugar 54,094 36,335 239,900 -6,805 -292,732 -34,996 Coffee -12,362 4,759 39,431 -396 -25,547 -4,143 Cotton 5,340 -2,020 71,171 -323 -76,571 1,578 ===================================================================== FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa 10,250 4,260 5,905 -644 -20,064 -2,966 Sugar 100,511 43,417 107,580 -10466 -232,082 -31,448 Coffee -2,267 4,890 24,170 -800 -21,169 -3,727 Cotton -5,067 -2,056 57,519 -272 -77,123 1,317 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Cocoa 2,154 360 1,754 -1,012 196,931 3,349 Sugar 25,254 -6,967 -1,262 5,466 795,811 -1,187 Coffee 787 -143 -1,521 -220 226,753 5,588 Cotton 24,612 247 61 765 251,812 4,083 ===================================================================== FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa 7,787 4,421 5,188 -642 -20,211 -2,928 Sugar 107,566 42,759 113,569 -8,131 -226,824 -27,323 Coffee -5,721 5,037 27,468 -441 -24,293 -3,916 Cotton 264 -1,010 56,125 -886 -52,442 -211 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Cocoa 5,537 172 1,699 -1023 183,393 4,241 Sugar 4,979 -12,828 710 5523 669,005 -9,676 Coffee 4,025 -502 -1,479 -178 139,115 1,171 Cotton -4,679 1,299 732 808 167,494 2,014 ===================================================================== SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Cocoa Sugar Coffee Cotton Additional CFTC data can be found at or or the CFTC website at