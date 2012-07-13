FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 13, 2012 / 7:37 PM / in 5 years

Speculators increase net long position in raw sugar - CFTC

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Speculators raised their net long position in raw sugar
contracts on ICE Futures U.S. in the week to July 10, while they trimmed their
net short positions in cocoa and arabica coffee, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data showed on Friday.
    They cut their net long position in cotton, the data showed.
      
 Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:                                                                                               
                                                                                                                                                                      
 SUPPLEMENTAL     Non-Comm           Indexes              Comm                                                                                                        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg                                                                                                
 Cocoa              -2,190   4,602    34,297      29   -33,860  -3,618                                                                                                
 Sugar              54,094  36,335   239,900  -6,805  -292,732 -34,996                                                                                                
 Coffee            -12,362   4,759    39,431    -396   -25,547  -4,143                                                                                                
 Cotton              5,340  -2,020    71,171    -323   -76,571   1,578                                                                                                
 =====================================================================                                                                                                
                                                                                                                                                                      
                                                                                                                                                                      
 FUTURES + OPTS    Managed             Swaps          Producer                                                                                                        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg                                                                                                
 Cocoa              10,250   4,260     5,905    -644   -20,064  -2,966                                                                                                
 Sugar             100,511  43,417   107,580  -10466  -232,082 -31,448                                                                                                
 Coffee             -2,267   4,890    24,170    -800   -21,169  -3,727                                                                                                
 Cotton             -5,067  -2,056    57,519    -272   -77,123   1,317                                                                                                
                                                                                                                                                                      
                     Other         NonReport              Open                                                                                                        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg                                                                                                
 Cocoa               2,154     360     1,754  -1,012   196,931   3,349                                                                                                
 Sugar              25,254  -6,967    -1,262   5,466   795,811  -1,187                                                                                                
 Coffee                787    -143    -1,521    -220   226,753   5,588                                                                                                
 Cotton             24,612     247        61     765   251,812   4,083                                                                                                
 =====================================================================                                                                                                
                                                                                                                                                                      
                                                                                                                                                                      
 FUTURES ONLY      Managed             Swaps          Producer                                                                                                        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg                                                                                                
 Cocoa               7,787   4,421     5,188    -642   -20,211  -2,928                                                                                                
 Sugar             107,566  42,759   113,569  -8,131  -226,824 -27,323                                                                                                
 Coffee             -5,721   5,037    27,468    -441   -24,293  -3,916                                                                                                
 Cotton                264  -1,010    56,125    -886   -52,442    -211                                                                                                
                                                                                                                                                                      
                     Other         NonReport              Open                                                                                                        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg                                                                                                
 Cocoa               5,537     172     1,699   -1023   183,393   4,241                                                                                                
 Sugar               4,979 -12,828       710    5523   669,005  -9,676                                                                                                
 Coffee              4,025    -502    -1,479    -178   139,115   1,171                                                                                                
 Cotton             -4,679   1,299       732     808   167,494   2,014                                                                                                
 =====================================================================                                                                                                
                                                                                                                                                                      
                 SUPPLEMENTAL    FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY                                                                                                     
 Cocoa                                                                                                                                                                
 Sugar                                                                                                                                                                
 Coffee                                                                                                                                                               
 Cotton                                                                                                                                                               
                                                                                                                                                                      
 Additional CFTC data can be found at          or                                                                                                                     
 or the CFTC website at

