#Market News
April 13, 2012 / 8:00 PM / 5 years ago

Specs take big slice out of cotton net longs-CFTC

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Speculators sharply cut their net long position in
cotton futures and options on ICE Futures U.S. in the week to April 10, U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.	
    Speculators raised their net short position in arabica coffee and U.S.
cocoa, and raised their net long position in sugar, the data showed.	
    	
 Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:                                                                         
                                                                                                                                                
 SUPPLEMENTAL     Non-Comm           Indexes              Comm                                                                                  
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg                                                                          
 Cocoa             -31,148  -6,324    31,463    -218     1,232   7,075                                                                          
 Sugar              68,886   3,506   249,498   2,028  -340,936   1,717                                                                          
 Coffee            -18,292    -738    37,977     151   -19,053     339                                                                          
 Cotton                576  -9,869    68,606    -296   -73,418  10,181                                                                          
 =====================================================================                                                                          
                                                                                                                                                
                                                                                                                                           
                                                                                                                                           
                                                                                                                                                
                                                                                                                                           
                                                                                                                                           
 FUTURES + OPTS    Managed             Swaps          Producer                                                                                  
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg                                                                          
 Cocoa             -16,201  -6,569     3,071    -273    14,755   7,328                                                                          
 Sugar             107,232 -11,107   105,070    4770  -270,210    -756                                                                          
 Coffee             -9,069    -760    22,441     176   -13,952     336                                                                          
 Cotton             -2,561  -9,857    49,566     897   -68,717   9,590                                                                          
                                                                                                                                                
                                                                                                                                           
                                                                                                                                           
                     Other         NonReport              Open                                                                                  
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg                                                                          
 Cocoa                 -79      47    -1,547    -534   190,633  -1,511                                                                          
 Sugar              35,354  14,344    22,553  -7,250   875,567  -5,981                                                                          
 Coffee              1,211      -1      -630     249   232,974   3,423                                                                          
 Cotton             17,476    -616     4,235     -17   256,174    -319                                                                          
 =====================================================================                                                                          
                                                                                                                                                
                                                                                                                                           
                                                                                                                                           
                                                                                                                                                
                                                                                                                                           
                                                                                                                                           
 FUTURES ONLY      Managed             Swaps          Producer                                                                                  
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg                                                                          
 Cocoa             -17,321  -6,396     3,386     -38    13,343   6,981                                                                          
 Sugar             116,426  -9,433   106,842   2,926  -255,318    -543                                                                          
 Coffee             -8,368      40    23,301    -108   -23,858    -595                                                                          
 Cotton             -2,379  -7,306    47,393    -203   -60,640   8,144                                                                          
                                                                                                                                                
                                                                                                                                           
                                                                                                                                           
                     Other         NonReport              Open                                                                                  
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg                                                                          
 Cocoa               2,367      24    -1,775    -571   181,142   4,492                                                                          
 Sugar               8,165  14,521    23,885   -7471   726,557  -9,404                                                                          
 Coffee              9,864     374      -939     289   158,097     285                                                                          
 Cotton             11,050    -770     4,576     135   186,779  -4,665                                                                          
 =====================================================================                                                                          
                                                                                                                                                
                                                                                                                                           
                                                                                                                                           
                 SUPPLEMENTAL    FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY                                                                               
 Cocoa                                                                                                                                          
 Sugar                                                                                                                                          
 Coffee                                                                                                                                         
 Cotton                                                                                                                                         
                                                                                                                                                
                                                                                                                                           
                                                                                                                                           
 Additional CFTC data can be found at          or                                                                                               
 or the CFTC website at

