Specs pare short bets in U.S. cocoa futures-CFTC
#Market News
June 15, 2012 / 7:56 PM / 5 years ago

Specs pare short bets in U.S. cocoa futures-CFTC

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Speculators pared their net short positions in ICE
Futures cocoa contracts in the week to June 12, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data showed on Friday.	
    Money managers including hedged funds and speculative investors increased
their net short positions in cocoa and arabica coffee futures and options while
trimming net short position in cotton, the data showed.	
    	
    Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:	
 Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:
                                                                              
 SUPPLEMENTAL     Non-Comm           Indexes              Comm        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg
 Cocoa             -20,755   5,341    34,104  -1,107   -12,393  -6,884
 Sugar              -1,229    -519   237,049     216  -214,414  -3,423
 Coffee            -22,470  -1,072    37,176    -294   -14,050   1,053
 Cotton             -2,055   1,728    68,538     569   -63,075  -2,191
 =====================================================================
 
 
 FUTURES + OPTS    Managed             Swaps          Producer        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg
 Cocoa              -5,563   5,452     7,534   -1129      -237  -6,835
 Sugar              34,289   3,848   102,456   -3694  -149,586     823
 Coffee            -13,391    -568    21,567      66    -8,991     722
 Cotton             -7,071   2,823    53,668     759   -62,011  -2,551
 
                     Other         NonReport              Open        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg
 Cocoa                -777    -138      -956   2,650   180,729 -19,948
 Sugar              34,247  -4,703   -21,406   3,726   936,600 -32,139
 Coffee              1,471    -531      -656     312   216,169 -29,873
 Cotton             18,821    -926    -3,408    -105   328,931  -3,960
 =====================================================================
 
 
 FUTURES ONLY      Managed             Swaps          Producer        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg
 Cocoa              -8,414   5,054     7,492  -1,117      -809  -6,705
 Sugar              53,766   2,536    93,592     927  -143,645  -2,020
 Coffee            -14,601  -1,405    22,710   1,324   -12,743   1,622
 Cotton             -6,927   4,163    49,928     930   -37,678  -2,031
 
                     Other         NonReport              Open        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg
 Cocoa               2,723     133      -992    2635   169,564 -20,690
 Sugar              16,029  -4,608   -19,742    3165   759,123 -16,672
 Coffee              5,661  -1,689    -1,027     148   151,728  -7,636
 Cotton             -2,210  -2,694    -3,113    -368   194,240  -7,404
 =====================================================================
 
                 SUPPLEMENTAL    FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
 Cocoa                                                           
 Sugar                                                           
 Coffee                                                          
 Cotton                                                          
 
 Additional CFTC data can be found at          or             
 or the CFTC website at

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
