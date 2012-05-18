FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Speculators return to net short cotton position- CFTC
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 18, 2012 / 7:35 PM / in 5 years

Speculators return to net short cotton position- CFTC

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Speculators turned net short in cotton futures and
options on ICE Futures U.S. in the week to May 15, while they cut their net
short positions in raw sugar, cocoa and arabica coffee, U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data showed on Friday.	
  	
 Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:                                                                           
                                                                                                                                                  
 SUPPLEMENTAL     Non-Comm           Indexes              Comm                                                                                    
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg                                                                            
 Cocoa             -21,056     481    37,743   1,634   -16,390  -1,519                                                                            
 Sugar              -7,459   2,472   244,100  -2,524  -222,600  -2,631                                                                            
 Coffee            -17,932   2,941    38,784     240   -20,576  -3,670                                                                            
 Cotton             -2,982  -9,433    72,511    -940   -65,463  11,031                                                                            
 =====================================================================                                                                            
                                                                                                                                                  
                                                                                                                                             
                                                                                                                                                  
                                                                                                                                             
 FUTURES + OPTS    Managed             Swaps          Producer                                                                                    
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg                                                                            
 Cocoa              -7,573    -590    11,067    1452    -3,945  -1,114                                                                            
 Sugar              24,682   4,295   112,213   -5080  -161,480     237                                                                            
 Coffee            -10,529   3,092    22,391     370   -14,653  -3,839                                                                            
 Cotton            -13,068  -5,762    56,895    1250   -63,766   9,075                                                                            
                                                                                                                                                  
                                                                                                                                             
                     Other         NonReport              Open                                                                                    
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg                                                                            
 Cocoa                 749     849      -297    -595   195,805   3,186                                                                            
 Sugar              38,627  -2,133   -14,041   2,682   888,534   6,487                                                                            
 Coffee              3,067    -111      -277     489   216,497  -2,802                                                                            
 Cotton             24,004  -3,906    -4,067    -659   281,960  25,140                                                                            
 =====================================================================                                                                            
                                                                                                                                                  
                                                                                                                                             
                                                                                                                                                  
                                                                                                                                             
 FUTURES ONLY      Managed             Swaps          Producer                                                                                    
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg                                                                            
 Cocoa              -9,341    -336    11,314   1,387    -5,288  -1,257                                                                            
 Sugar              46,769   3,416   105,229  -3,655  -151,978   3,449                                                                            
 Coffee            -12,675   2,376    23,184     541   -19,609  -3,067                                                                            
 Cotton            -13,624  -2,667    55,308     280   -48,257   7,867                                                                            
                                                                                                                                                  
                                                                                                                                             
                     Other         NonReport              Open                                                                                    
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg                                                                            
 Cocoa               3,630     848      -315    -642   183,330   3,607                                                                            
 Sugar              12,241  -5,166   -12,261    1956   727,267  12,156                                                                            
 Coffee              9,645    -232      -545     382   145,889    -825                                                                            
 Cotton             10,002  -4,734    -3,429    -746   188,609   3,751                                                                            
 =====================================================================                                                                            
                                                                                                                                                  
                                                                                                                                             
                 SUPPLEMENTAL    FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY                                                                                 
 Cocoa                                                                                                                                            
 Sugar                                                                                                                                            
 Coffee                                                                                                                                           
 Cotton                                                                                                                                           
                                                                                                                                                  
 Additional CFTC data can be found at          or                                                                                                 
 or the CFTC website at

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.