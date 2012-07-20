FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Speculators raise raw sugar net long position- CFTC
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2012 / 7:38 PM / in 5 years

Speculators raise raw sugar net long position- CFTC

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Speculators continued to add to their net long position
in raw sugar contracts on ICE Futures U.S. in the week to July 17, while they
boosted their net short position in cocoa, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data showed on Friday.
    Speculators trimmed their net short position in arabica coffee futures and
options contracts, and raised their net long position in cotton, the data
showed.
    
 Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:                                                                                  
                                                                                                                                                         
 SUPPLEMENTAL     Non-Comm           Indexes              Comm                                                                                           
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg                                                                                   
 Cocoa              -5,910  -3,720    33,664    -633   -26,834   7,026                                                                                   
 Sugar              62,154   8,060   241,148   1,248  -305,355 -12,623                                                                                   
 Coffee             -9,422   2,940    39,386     -45   -28,837  -3,290                                                                                   
 Cotton              7,282   1,942    68,290  -2,881   -75,269   1,302                                                                                   
 =====================================================================                                                                                   
                                                                                                                                                         
                                                                                                                                                         
 FUTURES + OPTS    Managed             Swaps          Producer                                                                                           
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg                                                                                   
 Cocoa               7,123  -3,127     6,079     174   -13,833   6,231                                                                                   
 Sugar             109,518   9,007   107,901     321  -243,963 -11,881                                                                                   
 Coffee                659   2,926    23,836    -334   -24,170  -3,001                                                                                   
 Cotton             -3,838   1,229    55,046   -2473   -75,787   1,336                                                                                   
                                                                                                                                                         
                     Other         NonReport              Open                                                                                           
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg                                                                                   
 Cocoa               1,552    -602      -921  -2,675   201,476   4,545                                                                                   
 Sugar              24,490    -764     2,054   3,316   788,946  -6,865                                                                                   
 Coffee                800      13    -1,126     395   224,364  -2,389                                                                                   
 Cotton             24,882     270      -304    -365   258,785   6,973                                                                                   
 =====================================================================                                                                                   
                                                                                                                                                         
                                                                                                                                                         
 FUTURES ONLY      Managed             Swaps          Producer                                                                                           
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg                                                                                   
 Cocoa               4,839  -2,948     5,439     251   -15,255   4,956                                                                                   
 Sugar             115,363   7,797   112,971    -598  -236,205  -9,381                                                                                   
 Coffee             -1,943   3,778    26,600    -868   -25,645  -1,352                                                                                   
 Cotton                410     146    54,590  -1,535   -51,888     554                                                                                   
                                                                                                                                                         
                     Other         NonReport              Open                                                                                           
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg                                                                                   
 Cocoa               5,960     423      -983   -2682   187,321   3,928                                                                                   
 Sugar               4,288    -691     3,583    2873   666,628  -2,377                                                                                   
 Coffee              2,157  -1,868    -1,169     310   139,757     642                                                                                   
 Cotton             -3,475   1,204       363    -369   171,735   4,241                                                                                   
 =====================================================================                                                                                   
                                                                                                                                                         
                 SUPPLEMENTAL    FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY                                                                                        
 Cocoa                                                                                                                                                   
 Sugar                                                                                                                                                   
 Coffee                                                                                                                                                  
 Cotton                                                                                                                                                  
                                                                                                                                                         
 Additional CFTC data can be found at          or                                                                                                        
 or the CFTC website at

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.