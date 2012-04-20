Speculators turn net short in cotton on ICE-CFTC

April 20 (Reuters) - Speculators switched to a small net short position in cotton futures and options on ICE Futures U.S. in the week to April 17, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday. Speculators increased their net short positions in U.S. cocoa and arabica coffee, while they cut their net long position in raw sugar, the data showed. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -32,246 -1,098 32,560 1,097 1,308 76 Sugar 36,235 -32,651 254,529 5,031 -301,034 39,902 Coffee -22,177 -3,885 39,118 1,141 -16,525 2,528 Cotton -485 -1,061 75,391 6,785 -76,505 -3,087 ===================================================================== FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -16,790 -589 4,547 1476 14,355 -400 Sugar 68,379 -38,853 115,210 10140 -234,824 35,386 Coffee -14,786 -5,717 24,629 2188 -12,391 1,561 Cotton -7,543 -4,982 54,488 4922 -70,124 -1,407 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Cocoa -491 -412 -1,622 -75 186,560 -4,073 Sugar 40,964 5,610 10,270 -12,283 849,367 -26,200 Coffee 2,964 1,753 -416 214 206,422 -26,552 Cotton 21,581 4,105 1,599 -2,636 246,139 -10,035 ===================================================================== FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -19,116 -1,795 4,771 1,385 13,257 -86 Sugar 79,504 -36,922 113,676 6,834 -224,219 31,099 Coffee -16,101 -7,733 25,546 2,245 -18,607 5,251 Cotton -9,233 -6,854 52,472 5,079 -56,107 4,533 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Cocoa 2,806 439 -1,718 57 174,362 -6,780 Sugar 19,611 11,446 11,428 -12457 730,255 3,698 Coffee 9,729 -135 -567 372 145,225 -12,872 Cotton 10,985 -65 1,883 -2693 188,096 1,317 ===================================================================== SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Cocoa Sugar Coffee Cotton Additional CFTC data can be found at or or the CFTC website at