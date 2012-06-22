FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators go net long in sugar, cotton - CFTC
June 22, 2012

Speculators go net long in sugar, cotton - CFTC

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Speculators switched to net long positions in ICE
Futures raw sugar and cotton contracts in the week to June 19, U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.
    The speculators trimmed their net short positions in U.S. cocoa and arabica
coffee futures and options, the data showed.
    
    Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:
    
 Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:                                                                        
                                                                                                                                               
 SUPPLEMENTAL     Non-Comm           Indexes              Comm                                                                                 
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg                                                                         
 Cocoa             -16,663   4,092    34,545     441   -17,031  -4,638                                                                         
 Sugar               1,988   3,217   240,053   3,004  -233,498 -19,084                                                                         
 Coffee            -21,814     656    37,761     585   -15,438  -1,388                                                                         
 Cotton              7,900   9,955    70,618   2,080   -78,016 -14,941                                                                         
 =====================================================================                                                                         
                                                                                                                                               
                                                                                                                                          
                                                                                                                                               
                                                                                                                                          
 FUTURES + OPTS    Managed             Swaps          Producer                                                                                 
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg                                                                         
 Cocoa              -2,115   3,448     7,402    -132    -4,435  -4,198                                                                         
 Sugar              36,080   1,791   108,435    5979  -172,163 -22,577                                                                         
 Coffee            -12,105   1,286    21,991     424   -10,177  -1,186                                                                         
 Cotton               -904   6,167    55,783    2115   -76,945 -14,934                                                                         
                                                                                                                                               
                     Other         NonReport              Open                                                                                 
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg                                                                         
 Cocoa                  -1     776      -851     105   179,844    -885                                                                         
 Sugar              36,189   1,942    -8,542  12,864   851,811 -84,789                                                                         
 Coffee                801    -670      -510     146   211,018  -5,151                                                                         
 Cotton             22,568   3,747      -502   2,906   257,610 -71,321                                                                         
 =====================================================================                                                                         
                                                                                                                                               
                                                                                                                                          
                                                                                                                                               
                                                                                                                                          
 FUTURES ONLY      Managed             Swaps          Producer                                                                                 
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg                                                                         
 Cocoa              -5,096   3,318     7,320    -172    -4,740  -3,931                                                                         
 Sugar              45,104  -8,662   108,613  15,021  -168,721 -25,076                                                                         
 Coffee            -13,478   1,123    23,402     692   -12,986    -243                                                                         
 Cotton              1,569   8,496    55,161   5,233   -49,216 -11,538                                                                         
                                                                                                                                               
                                                                                                                                          
                     Other         NonReport              Open                                                                                 
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg                                                                         
 Cocoa               3,416     693      -992    2635   167,650 -20,690                                                                         
 Sugar              22,362   6,333   -19,742    3165   743,939 -16,672                                                                         
 Coffee              3,962  -1,699    -1,027     148   142,573  -7,636                                                                         
 Cotton             -7,480  -5,270       -34    -368   194,240  -7,404                                                                         
 =====================================================================                                                                         
                                                                                                                                               
                                                                                                                                          
                 SUPPLEMENTAL    FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY                                                                              
 Cocoa                                                                                                                                         
 Sugar                                                                                                                                         
 Coffee                                                                                                                                        
 Cotton                                                                                                                                        
                                                                                                                                               
 Additional CFTC data can be found at          or                                                                                              
 or the CFTC website at

