Speculators go net long in sugar, cotton - CFTC

June 22 (Reuters) - Speculators switched to net long positions in ICE Futures raw sugar and cotton contracts in the week to June 19, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday. The speculators trimmed their net short positions in U.S. cocoa and arabica coffee futures and options, the data showed. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -16,663 4,092 34,545 441 -17,031 -4,638 Sugar 1,988 3,217 240,053 3,004 -233,498 -19,084 Coffee -21,814 656 37,761 585 -15,438 -1,388 Cotton 7,900 9,955 70,618 2,080 -78,016 -14,941 ===================================================================== FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -2,115 3,448 7,402 -132 -4,435 -4,198 Sugar 36,080 1,791 108,435 5979 -172,163 -22,577 Coffee -12,105 1,286 21,991 424 -10,177 -1,186 Cotton -904 6,167 55,783 2115 -76,945 -14,934 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Cocoa -1 776 -851 105 179,844 -885 Sugar 36,189 1,942 -8,542 12,864 851,811 -84,789 Coffee 801 -670 -510 146 211,018 -5,151 Cotton 22,568 3,747 -502 2,906 257,610 -71,321 ===================================================================== FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -5,096 3,318 7,320 -172 -4,740 -3,931 Sugar 45,104 -8,662 108,613 15,021 -168,721 -25,076 Coffee -13,478 1,123 23,402 692 -12,986 -243 Cotton 1,569 8,496 55,161 5,233 -49,216 -11,538 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Cocoa 3,416 693 -992 2635 167,650 -20,690 Sugar 22,362 6,333 -19,742 3165 743,939 -16,672 Coffee 3,962 -1,699 -1,027 148 142,573 -7,636 Cotton -7,480 -5,270 -34 -368 194,240 -7,404 ===================================================================== SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Cocoa Sugar Coffee Cotton