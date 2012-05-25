Speculators add to net shorts in cocoa, cotton-CFTC

May 25 (Reuters) - Speculators increased their net short positions in cocoa and cotton futures and options on ICE Futures U.S. in the week to May 22, and trimmed them in raw sugar and arabica coffee, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -22,607 -1,551 36,032 -1,711 -12,406 3,984 Sugar -1,129 6,330 241,176 -2,924 -217,086 5,514 Coffee -16,844 1,088 38,427 -357 -20,726 -150 Cotton -6,228 -3,246 72,215 -296 -63,235 2,228 ===================================================================== FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -9,474 -1,901 9,038 -2029 529 4,474 Sugar 31,775 7,093 108,176 -4037 -154,851 6,629 Coffee -9,870 659 21,972 -419 -14,760 -107 Cotton -12,950 118 57,300 405 -61,876 1,890 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Cocoa 925 176 -1,019 -722 197,393 1,588 Sugar 37,859 -768 -22,960 -8,919 905,277 16,743 Coffee 3,517 450 -858 -581 222,621 6,124 Cotton 20,276 -3,728 -2,751 1,316 298,639 16,679 ===================================================================== FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -11,496 -2,155 9,447 -1,867 -447 4,841 Sugar 53,785 7,016 98,882 -6,347 -146,866 5,112 Coffee -11,955 720 22,548 -636 -19,901 -292 Cotton -13,186 438 54,797 -511 -45,040 3,217 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Cocoa 3,559 -71 -1,063 -748 185,050 1,720 Sugar 15,239 2,998 -21,040 -8779 729,589 2,322 Coffee 10,483 838 -1,175 -630 149,445 3,556 Cotton 5,712 -4,290 -2,283 1146 190,015 1,406 ===================================================================== SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Cocoa Sugar Coffee Cotton Additional CFTC data can be found at or or the CFTC website at