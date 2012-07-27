FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators add to raw sugar net long position - CFTC
#Market News
July 27, 2012 / 7:36 PM / in 5 years

Speculators add to raw sugar net long position - CFTC

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Speculators raised their net long position on raw sugar
contracts on ICE Futures U.S. in the week to July 24, while they increased their
net short positions in arabica coffee and cocoa, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data showed on Friday.
    The noncommercial traders cut their net long position in cotton futures and
options, the data showed.
    
    
 Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:                                                                                     
                                                                                                                                                            
 SUPPLEMENTAL     Non-Comm           Indexes              Comm                                                                                              
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg                                                                                      
 Cocoa              -7,731  -1,821    33,308    -356   -25,024   1,810                                                                                      
 Sugar              83,382  21,228   238,092  -3,056  -339,812 -34,457                                                                                      
 Coffee             -9,762    -340    39,155    -231   -28,542     295                                                                                      
 Cotton              3,693  -3,589    68,628     338   -70,857   4,412                                                                                      
 =====================================================================                                                                                      
                                                                                                                                                            
                                                                                                                                                            
 FUTURES + OPTS    Managed             Swaps          Producer                                                                                              
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg                                                                                      
 Cocoa               5,116  -2,007     6,324     245   -12,639   1,194                                                                                      
 Sugar             128,093  18,575   104,014   -3887  -278,222 -34,259                                                                                      
 Coffee                167    -492    23,272    -564   -23,540     630                                                                                      
 Cotton             -6,206  -2,368    54,489    -557   -70,990   4,797                                                                                      
                                                                                                                                                            
                     Other         NonReport              Open                                                                                              
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg                                                                                      
 Cocoa               1,751     199      -553     368   205,903   4,427                                                                                      
 Sugar              27,777   3,287    18,340  16,286   802,736  13,790                                                                                      
 Coffee                953     153      -851     275   218,190  -6,174                                                                                      
 Cotton             24,171    -711    -1,463  -1,159   261,914   3,129                                                                                      
 =====================================================================                                                                                      
                                                                                                                                                            
                                                                                                                                                            
 FUTURES ONLY      Managed             Swaps          Producer                                                                                              
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg                                                                                      
 Cocoa               2,359  -2,480     5,872     433   -14,119   1,136                                                                                      
 Sugar             133,157  17,794   111,679  -1,292  -267,990 -31,785                                                                                      
 Coffee             -1,276     667    25,516  -1,084   -24,964     681                                                                                      
 Cotton             -1,883  -2,293    54,241    -349   -46,893   4,995                                                                                      
                                                                                                                                                            
                     Other         NonReport              Open                                                                                              
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg                                                                                      
 Cocoa               6,486     526      -598   -2682   191,275   3,954                                                                                      
 Sugar               2,787  -1,501     3,583    2873   668,671  -2,377                                                                                      
 Coffee              1,692    -465      -968     310   135,078     642                                                                                      
 Cotton             -4,519  -1,044      -946   -1309   174,180   2,445                                                                                      
 =====================================================================                                                                                      
                                                                                                                                                            
                 SUPPLEMENTAL    FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY                                                                                           
 Cocoa                                                                                                                                                      
 Sugar                                                                                                                                                      
 Coffee                                                                                                                                                     
 Cotton                                                                                                                                                     
                                                                                                                                                            
 Additional CFTC data can be found at          or                                                                                                           
 or the CFTC website at

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
