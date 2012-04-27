FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators return to net long cotton position-CFTC
#Market News
April 27, 2012 / 7:41 PM / 5 years ago

Speculators return to net long cotton position-CFTC

Reuters Staff

13 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Speculators switched back to a net long position in
cotton futures and options on ICE Futures U.S. in the week to April 24, U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.	
    Speculators trimmed their net short positions in U.S. cocoa and arabica
coffee, and cut their net long position in raw sugar, the data showed.	
    	
 Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:                                                                                                                      
                                                                                                                                                                                             
 SUPPLEMENTAL     Non-Comm           Indexes              Comm                                                                                                                               
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg                                                                                                                       
 Cocoa             -29,426   2,820    34,317   1,757    -4,647  -5,955                                                                                                                       
 Sugar              14,251 -21,984   256,541   2,012  -269,337  31,697                                                                                                                       
 Coffee            -19,033   3,144    39,032     -86   -19,561  -3,036                                                                                                                       
 Cotton              9,771  10,256    74,568    -823   -86,718 -10,213                                                                                                                       
 =====================================================================                                                                                                                       
                                                                                                                                                                                             
                                                                                                                                                                                        
                                                                                                                                                                                        
                                                                                                                                                                                             
                                                                                                                                                                                        
                                                                                                                                                                                        
 FUTURES + OPTS    Managed             Swaps          Producer                                                                                                                               
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg                                                                                                                       
 Cocoa             -14,566   2,224     6,273    1726     8,542  -5,813                                                                                                                       
 Sugar              44,711 -23,668   118,733    3523  -204,294  30,530                                                                                                                       
 Coffee            -12,064   2,722    23,200   -1429   -14,054  -1,663                                                                                                                       
 Cotton                565   8,108    54,137    -351   -80,835 -10,711                                                                                                                       
                                                                                                                                                                                             
                                                                                                                                                                                        
                                                                                                                                                                                        
                     Other         NonReport              Open                                                                                                                               
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg                                                                                                                       
 Cocoa                  -6     485      -244   1,378   189,960   3,400                                                                                                                       
 Sugar              42,304   1,340    -1,455 -11,725   863,138  13,771                                                                                                                       
 Coffee              3,357     393      -438     -22   209,539   3,117                                                                                                                       
 Cotton             23,756   2,175     2,378     779   247,473   1,334                                                                                                                       
 =====================================================================                                                                                                                       
                                                                                                                                                                                             
                                                                                                                                                                                        
                                                                                                                                                                                        
                                                                                                                                                                                             
                                                                                                                                                                                        
                                                                                                                                                                                        
 FUTURES ONLY      Managed             Swaps          Producer                                                                                                                               
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg                                                                                                                       
 Cocoa             -17,015   2,101     6,586   1,815     7,443  -5,814                                                                                                                       
 Sugar              61,415 -18,089   113,862     186  -195,180  29,039                                                                                                                       
 Coffee            -14,497   1,604    24,485  -1,061   -19,444    -837                                                                                                                       
 Cotton             -4,955   4,278    54,008   1,536   -65,157  -9,050                                                                                                                       
                                                                                                                                                                                             
                                                                                                                                                                                        
                                                                                                                                                                                        
                     Other         NonReport              Open                                                                                                                               
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg                                                                                                                       
 Cocoa               3,284     478      -298    1420   177,449   3,087                                                                                                                       
 Sugar              20,875   1,264      -972  -12400   725,118  -5,137                                                                                                                       
 Coffee              9,965     236      -509      58   146,367   1,142                                                                                                                       
 Cotton             13,327   2,342     2,777     894   182,843  -5,253                                                                                                                       
 =====================================================================                                                                                                                       
                                                                                                                                                                                             
                                                                                                                                                                                        
                                                                                                                                                                                        
                 SUPPLEMENTAL    FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY                                                                                                                            
 Cocoa                                                                                                                                                                                       
 Sugar                                                                                                                                                                                       
 Coffee                                                                                                                                                                                      
 Cotton                                                                                                                                                                                      
                                                                                                                                                                                             
                                                                                                                                                                                        
                                                                                                                                                                                        
 Additional CFTC data can be found at          or                                                                                                                                            
 or the CFTC website at

