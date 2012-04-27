Speculators return to net long cotton position-CFTC

April 27 (Reuters) - Speculators switched back to a net long position in cotton futures and options on ICE Futures U.S. in the week to April 24, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday. Speculators trimmed their net short positions in U.S. cocoa and arabica coffee, and cut their net long position in raw sugar, the data showed. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -29,426 2,820 34,317 1,757 -4,647 -5,955 Sugar 14,251 -21,984 256,541 2,012 -269,337 31,697 Coffee -19,033 3,144 39,032 -86 -19,561 -3,036 Cotton 9,771 10,256 74,568 -823 -86,718 -10,213 ===================================================================== FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -14,566 2,224 6,273 1726 8,542 -5,813 Sugar 44,711 -23,668 118,733 3523 -204,294 30,530 Coffee -12,064 2,722 23,200 -1429 -14,054 -1,663 Cotton 565 8,108 54,137 -351 -80,835 -10,711 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Cocoa -6 485 -244 1,378 189,960 3,400 Sugar 42,304 1,340 -1,455 -11,725 863,138 13,771 Coffee 3,357 393 -438 -22 209,539 3,117 Cotton 23,756 2,175 2,378 779 247,473 1,334 ===================================================================== FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -17,015 2,101 6,586 1,815 7,443 -5,814 Sugar 61,415 -18,089 113,862 186 -195,180 29,039 Coffee -14,497 1,604 24,485 -1,061 -19,444 -837 Cotton -4,955 4,278 54,008 1,536 -65,157 -9,050 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Cocoa 3,284 478 -298 1420 177,449 3,087 Sugar 20,875 1,264 -972 -12400 725,118 -5,137 Coffee 9,965 236 -509 58 146,367 1,142 Cotton 13,327 2,342 2,777 894 182,843 -5,253 ===================================================================== SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Cocoa Sugar Coffee Cotton Additional CFTC data can be found at or or the CFTC website at