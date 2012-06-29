FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Speculators boost net long sugar position - CFTC
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 29, 2012 / 7:42 PM / in 5 years

Speculators boost net long sugar position - CFTC

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Speculators raised their net long position in raw sugar
contracts on ICE Futures U.S. in the week to June 26, while they increased their
net short position in cocoa, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data
showed on Friday.
    The noncommercial dealers trimmed their net short position in arabica coffee
futures and options, and cut their net long position in cotton.
    
 Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:                                                                    
                                                                                                                                           
 SUPPLEMENTAL     Non-Comm           Indexes              Comm                                                                             
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg                                                                     
 Cocoa             -19,711  -3,048    33,148  -1,397   -11,929   5,102                                                                     
 Sugar               9,721   7,733   239,386    -667  -238,961  -5,463                                                                     
 Coffee            -21,341     473    38,498     737   -16,465  -1,027                                                                     
 Cotton              5,450  -2,450    71,713   1,095   -76,851   1,165                                                                     
 =====================================================================                                                                     
                                                                                                                                           
                                                                                                                                      
                                                                                                                                           
                                                                                                                                      
 FUTURES + OPTS    Managed             Swaps          Producer                                                                             
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg                                                                     
 Cocoa              -4,981  -2,866     6,988    -414      -276   4,159                                                                     
 Sugar              46,371  10,291   113,773    5338  -182,682 -10,519                                                                     
 Coffee            -11,867     238    23,851    1860   -12,376  -2,199                                                                     
 Cotton             -2,817  -1,913    57,542    1759   -76,655     290                                                                     
                                                                                                                                           
                                                                                                                                      
                     Other         NonReport              Open                                                                             
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg                                                                     
 Cocoa                -223    -222    -1,509    -658   183,950   4,106                                                                     
 Sugar              32,684  -3,505   -10,146  -1,604   812,937 -38,874                                                                     
 Coffee              1,084     283      -692    -182   213,750   2,732                                                                     
 Cotton             22,241    -327      -312     190   251,461  -6,149                                                                     
 =====================================================================                                                                     
                                                                                                                                           
                                                                                                                                           
                                                                                                                                      
 FUTURES ONLY      Managed             Swaps          Producer                                                                             
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg                                                                     
 Cocoa              -8,065  -2,969     6,884    -436      -620   4,120                                                                     
 Sugar              57,643  12,539   111,592   2,979  -178,037  -9,316                                                                     
 Coffee            -14,444    -966    25,586   2,184   -15,857  -2,871                                                                     
 Cotton              1,472     -97    55,599     438   -48,315     901                                                                     
                                                                                                                                           
                                                                                                                                      
                     Other         NonReport              Open                                                                             
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg                                                                     
 Cocoa               3,388     -28      -900      92   167,650  -1,914                                                                     
 Sugar              17,737  -4,625    -7,358   12384   700,186 -15,184                                                                     
 Coffee              5,609   1,647      -900     127   139,446  -9,155                                                                     
 Cotton             -9,289  -1,809       -34    3079   180,227 -14,013                                                                     
 =====================================================================                                                                     
                                                                                                                                           
                                                                                                                                      
                 SUPPLEMENTAL    FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY                                                                          
 Cocoa                                                                                                                                     
 Sugar                                                                                                                                     
 Coffee                                                                                                                                    
 Cotton                                                                                                                                    
                                                                                                                                           
 Additional CFTC data can be found at          or                                                                                          
 or the CFTC website at

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.