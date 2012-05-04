FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Speculators cut sugar net longs for 3rd week-CFTC
#Market News
May 4, 2012 / 8:06 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Speculators cut sugar net longs for 3rd week-CFTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Speculators cut their net long position in raw sugar futures and options on ICE Futures U.S. in the week to May 1, for the third straight week, bringing it to the lowest level since January, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.

They trimmed their position by 10,491 lots to 3,760 lots, as the futures market edged down to the lowest level in nearly one year, with plenty of supplies in the pipeline.

In cotton, speculators added a slight 638 contracts, bringing their net long position to the highest in a month at 10,411 contracts.

They trimmed their net short position in U.S. cocoa futures and options by 2,861 lots to 26,565 lots, and cut their net short position in arabica coffee by a small 348 contracts to 18,684 contracts, the data showed.

