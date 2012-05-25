FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 25, 2012 / 8:09 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Speculators boost cotton net short as futures tumble-CFTC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Speculators hold smallest net short in sugar since January

* Speculative arabica net short position at 11-week low

May 25 (Reuters) - Speculators increased their net short position in No. 2 cotton futures and options to the biggest in two months, in the week to May 22, as the futures market tumbled to a 2-1/4-year low, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.

Speculators added 1,088 contracts to bring their net short position to 16,844 contracts, the data showed.

This same category of traders added to their net short position in U.S. cocoa futures and options, increasing by 1,551 lots to 22,607 lots as the market sank to a six-week low.

In raw sugar, speculators trimmed their net short position by 6,330 lots to 1,129 lots, the smallest net short position since January, the data showed.

Speculators also cut their net short position in arabica coffee for the second straight week, bringing it to the smallest such position in 11 weeks. They trimmed 1,088 contracts, bringing their net short position to 16,844 contracts.

