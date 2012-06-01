UPDATE 1-Speculators boost net short position in coffee

June 1 (Reuters) - Speculators increased their net short positions in arabica coffee and cocoa futures and options on ICE Futures U.S. in the week to May 29, to the highest in four weeks as both markets fell to new lows, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.

Speculators raised their net short position in arabica coffee by 3,398 contracts to 20,241 contracts as the futures market tumbled to a 21-month low. They boosted their net short position in U.S. cocoa by a light 125 lots to 22,732 lots, while the futures slipped to a six-week trough.

This group of traders also added to their net short position in raw sugar, increasing it by 1,169 contracts to 2,298 contracts, the data showed.

In cotton, the trimmed their net short position by 2,210 lots to 4,009 lots, as the futures market inched up from a 2-1/4-year low.