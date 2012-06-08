FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Specs cut net short in sugar, up cocoa,coffee-CFTC
#Market News
June 8, 2012 / 7:51 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Specs cut net short in sugar, up cocoa,coffee-CFTC

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Correcting to show CFTC data covers week to June 5, not May 29 in 1st
paragraph)	
    June 8 (Reuters) - Speculators slashed their net short position in raw sugar
on ICE Futures U.S. in the week to June 5, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data showed on Friday.	
    Money managers including hedged funds and speculative investors increased
their net short positions in cocoa and arabica coffee futures and options while
trimming net short position in cotton, the data showed.	
    	
    Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:	
 SUPPLEMENTAL     Non-Comm           Indexes              Comm        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg
 Cocoa             -26,096  -3,364    35,211     810    -5,509   3,785
 Sugar                -710   1,588   236,833  -4,025  -210,991   1,584
 Coffee            -21,398  -1,157    37,470    -277   -15,103   1,115
 Cotton             -3,783     226    67,969  -4,463   -60,884   5,085
 =====================================================================
 
 
 FUTURES + OPTS    Managed             Swaps          Producer        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg
 Cocoa             -11,015  -1,234     8,663    2323     6,598   1,782
 Sugar              30,441     -47   106,150   -2899  -150,409   1,047
 Coffee            -12,823    -648    21,501    -187    -9,713     861
 Cotton             -9,894    -484    52,909   -4055   -59,460   4,650
 
                     Other         NonReport              Open        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg
 Cocoa                -639  -1,638    -3,606  -1,231   200,677  -1,043
 Sugar              38,950   1,046   -25,132     854   968,739  33,856
 Coffee              2,002    -345      -968     319   246,042  16,071
 Cotton             19,747     737    -3,303    -848   332,891  26,583
 =====================================================================
 
 
 FUTURES ONLY      Managed             Swaps          Producer        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg
 Cocoa             -13,468  -1,384     8,609   1,840     5,896   2,177
 Sugar              51,230   1,117    92,665  -5,563  -141,625   1,569
 Coffee            -13,196      51    21,386    -464   -14,365     763
 Cotton            -11,090  -1,301    48,998  -5,201   -35,647   8,910
 
                     Other         NonReport              Open        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg
 Cocoa               2,590  -1,459    -3,627   -1174   190,254     869
 Sugar              20,637   1,340   -22,907    1537   775,795  22,255
 Coffee              7,350    -862    -1,175     512   159,364   8,676
 Cotton                484  -1,590    -2,745    -818   201,644   9,668
 =====================================================================
 
                 SUPPLEMENTAL    FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
 Cocoa                                                           
 Sugar                                                           
 Coffee                                                          
 Cotton                                                          
 
 Additional CFTC data can be found at          or             
 or the CFTC website here
    	
	
 (Reporting by Josephine Mason in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
