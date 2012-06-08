FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Specs cut net short in sugar, up cocoa,coffee-CFTC
#Market News
June 8, 2012 / 8:57 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Specs cut net short in sugar, up cocoa,coffee-CFTC

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Short covering by speculators almost eradicated their net
short position in sugar while this group of investors continued to build net
shorts in arabica coffee and cocoa futures and options in the week to June 5,
U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.	
    Speculators have grown increasingly bearish on the soft commodities, betting
on lower prices due to bumper crops and sluggish demand.	
    Sugar, cotton and coffee were all hit hard by a wave of selling in the
period covered by the data, although sugar and cotton also both staged dramatic
recoveries as shorts raced to cover themselves. Both markets were technically
oversold, traders said.	
    The data reflects some of the short covering in sugar, with 1,465 shorts and
123 longs added, taking the net short to just 710 lots, the data showed.	
    Money managers including hedge funds and speculative investors increased
their net short in coffee for a second week, adding 1,157 lots to 21,398. This
is its highest level since mid-April. 	
    They also raised their net short in cocoa for a third week, adding 3,364 to
take the net short position to 26,096 lots, the largest amount since early May,
the data showed.	
    Specs remained short in cotton for a fourth week, but trimmed the position
by 226 lots to 3,783 lots. 	
    	
    Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:	
 SUPPLEMENTAL     Non-Comm           Indexes              Comm        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg
 Cocoa             -26,096  -3,364    35,211     810    -5,509   3,785
 Sugar                -710   1,588   236,833  -4,025  -210,991   1,584
 Coffee            -21,398  -1,157    37,470    -277   -15,103   1,115
 Cotton             -3,783     226    67,969  -4,463   -60,884   5,085
 =====================================================================
 
 
 FUTURES + OPTS    Managed             Swaps          Producer        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg
 Cocoa             -11,015  -1,234     8,663    2323     6,598   1,782
 Sugar              30,441     -47   106,150   -2899  -150,409   1,047
 Coffee            -12,823    -648    21,501    -187    -9,713     861
 Cotton             -9,894    -484    52,909   -4055   -59,460   4,650
 
                     Other         NonReport              Open        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg
 Cocoa                -639  -1,638    -3,606  -1,231   200,677  -1,043
 Sugar              38,950   1,046   -25,132     854   968,739  33,856
 Coffee              2,002    -345      -968     319   246,042  16,071
 Cotton             19,747     737    -3,303    -848   332,891  26,583
 =====================================================================
 
 
 FUTURES ONLY      Managed             Swaps          Producer        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg
 Cocoa             -13,468  -1,384     8,609   1,840     5,896   2,177
 Sugar              51,230   1,117    92,665  -5,563  -141,625   1,569
 Coffee            -13,196      51    21,386    -464   -14,365     763
 Cotton            -11,090  -1,301    48,998  -5,201   -35,647   8,910
 
                     Other         NonReport              Open        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg
 Cocoa               2,590  -1,459    -3,627   -1174   190,254     869
 Sugar              20,637   1,340   -22,907    1537   775,795  22,255
 Coffee              7,350    -862    -1,175     512   159,364   8,676
 Cotton                484  -1,590    -2,745    -818   201,644   9,668
 =====================================================================
 
                 SUPPLEMENTAL    FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
 Cocoa                                                           
 Sugar                                                           
 Coffee                                                          
 Cotton                                                          
 
 Additional CFTC data can be found at          or             
 or the CFTC website at

